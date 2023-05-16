ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship released the list of featured groups for the PGA Championship and the tee times for four of the groups.
Below is a list of who is in each featured group and when each of the groups will be teeing off for the championship rounds Thursday and Friday:
- Thursday at 8 a.m. and Friday at 1:25 p.m.
- World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler.
- PGA Champion Brooks Koepka.
- Gary Woodland.
- Thursday at 8:11 a.m. and Friday at 1:36 p.m.
- World No. 3 Rory McIlroy.
- PGA Champion Justin Thomas.
- 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.
- Thursday at 8:22 a.m. and Friday at 1:47 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth.
- Shane Lowry.
- Viktor Hovland.
- Thursday at 8:33 a.m. and Friday at 1:58 p.m.
- World No. 1 and Masters champ Jon Rahm.
- US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.
- Open Championship Winner Cameron Smith.
