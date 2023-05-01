ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club have officially sold out, according to PGA officials.

It’s been estimated that around 225,000 spectators will be attending the championship from May 15-21.

Bryan Karns, the director of this year’s championship, says that the sold-out tickets are a good indicator of why they come back to Monroe County.

“It’s a very good indicator that Rochester is a home for major championship golf, and Monroe County is the place you want to continue to come back to,” Karns said. “Because of that support, I have no doubt it’s going to be an incredible week.”

For those who missed out on getting tickets and still want to attend the event, there is still hope. PGA is encouraging these fans to use the On Location’s Official Ticket Exchange. This system provides the opportunity for people to buy and sell sold-out tickets.

PGA of America announced thus morning that all tickets for the PGA Championship in 2 weeks are sold out.



An estimated 225,000 spectators will be at Oak Hill and in Rochester.



Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/iB9UyN2woZ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 1, 2023

This will be the first PGA Championship since restoration began at Oak Hill Country Club. More information about what to expect at the event can be found here.