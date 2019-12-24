In 2020, over 11,500 people lost their lives to drunk drivers. 52% of them were within just 10 states. Every holiday season, hundreds die in drunk driving crashes.

This year, for the 19th year running, WTAJ is proud to support Project Roadblock, a special initiative from the Television Bureau of Advertising that promotes the “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” public service advertising campaign from the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign sponsored by TVB, NHTSA, and the Ad Council – and exclusive to local broadcast television stations. Every local broadcast TV station is encouraged to join, and you don’t have to be a TVB member to participate. Going strong into its 19th year, Project Roadblock continues to demonstrate the power of local broadcast television to influence, persuade and affect social behavior, as well as TV broadcasters’ commitment to the safety of their communities.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities during the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2020.

Pennsylvania Total

Fatalities* No Alcohol: Number No Alcohol: Percent BAC=.01+:

Number BAC=.01+:

Percent BAC=.08+:

Number BAC=.08+:

Percent BAC=.15+:

Number BAC=.15+:

Percent 2020 Data: NHTSA’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis 1,129 750 66% 371 33% 322 29% 219 19%

December 26-31 is one of the deadliest auto-fatality weeks of the year. In 2017, 10,497 people died in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired crashes, up 1.7% from 10,265 in 2016, according to NHTSA’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis. The 10,497 alcohol-impaired fatalities in 2017 accounted for about 28% of all US traffic-related fatalities.

Keep Our Roads Safe This Holiday Season

If you have a holiday gathering on your calendar, make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. If you are the designated driver, make a commitment to 100% sobriety to keep you and your friends safe.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately. Doing so could save the life of the driver, passenger, and others on the road. And, if you have a friend who is about to drive impaired, take away their keys and help them make arrangements to get home safely — it will be the greatest gift you ever give them.