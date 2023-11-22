STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Even though Penn State’s dance marathon is the talk of the town each February, THON and Four Diamonds continue to impact the lives of families affected by childhood cancer all year long.

Theresa Illicete was first connected to Four Diamonds in 2014. She was just 9 years old when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

“She was pretty lonely and she wasn’t used to being lonely because she’s used to being surrounded by people as the youngest of 11,” Theresa’s mom Mary said. “They bonded with her to just be her friend. That’s what they pledged to do and they fulfilled that pledge.”

Theresa was then paired with the Penn State Thespian Society, one of the many organizations that raise money for Four Diamonds through THON each year.

“They just played around and it was really fun to have conversations with them,” Theresa said.

Members of the Thespian Society would visit Theresa during her time at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, playing games and even going to her birthday parties. Each year, their THON funds would go toward the Illicete family.

“They were a little tiny organization, but they would always show up,” Mary said. “They funded the research that saved Theresa’s life.”

Students involved with THON recently finished their fall Dream Forward Campaign. The fundraiser is a way to raise money for kids like Theresa as well as raise awareness for the mission of THON.

“We were able to break our total record,” Communications Director Bobby McLuckey said. “We raised over $1.6 million dollars in just 17 days.”

Donations for THON are currently being accepted and you can donate online.