UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State THON has unveiled the cumulative fundraising amount that was raised through their 5th annual “Dream Forward” campaign.

THON challenged the community to raise $850,000 during their 17-day fundraising campaign. The goal was exceeded, with $1,601,849.67 being raised by students, alumni, donors and supporters.

The 100 Days ‘Til Thon Celebration culminated with the revealing of the fundraising total, which took place in the HUB-Robeson Center on Wednesday. On Feb. 16-18, 2024, the THON Community will take to the Bryce Jordan Center for the 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping, dance marathon.

THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to support the Four Diamonds families and spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $219 million dollars to support the Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

For more information about THON and Four Diamonds, visit the Four Diamonds website.