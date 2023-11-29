UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Nittany Lions defense, along with National Fitness Partners (NFP), had a different type record setting season.

NFP donated $25,000 to fight childhood cancer through their “Sack for a Cure” initiative.

Every time the Penn State Nittany Lions sacked an opponent at Beaver Stadium over the season, NFP added $1,000 to the total amount to be donated to THON, Penn State’s student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Each time the Nittany Lions defense has taken down an opposing quarterback in Beaver Stadium, we have had two reasons to celebrate. They’re making a significant play, and we’re making an impact in the fight against childhood cancer through the ‘Sack for a Cure’ initiative,” Christine Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at National Fitness Partners, said in a press release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

During the 2023 regular season, Penn State completed 24 sacks. NFP added an additional $1,000 to the total to donate a record $25,000. Since its establishment in 2021, “Sack for a Cure” has donated a total of $65,000 to THON, including this year’s total.