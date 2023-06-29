(WHTM) — Certain baby hammock swings are being recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the swings are made by CaTeam and are being recalled due to the inclined sleeper being a banned hazardous product under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Infiant fatalities have occurred in other inclined sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

The recall involves hammock swings that are made of wood and cloth with adjustable height settings They were sold in a variety of colors including ivory, taupe gray, gray, dark gray, blue, green, and pink.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby hammock swings and contact CaTeam for instructions on how to receive a full refund and properly dispose of the product. CaTeam and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

No injuries have been reported with this specific swing.