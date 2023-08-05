(WTAJ) — Nearly 15,000 cans of bed bugs and flea killer have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is alerting the public about the recall of Maggie’s Farm branded aerosol bed bug & flea killer cans after reports of injury and laceration hazards.

The recalled cans are green with a red target and bar and the Maggie’s Farm logo. The UPC is 811249020540 while the lot number is 0101325. The UPC code can be found on the back of the can while the lot code is printed on the bottom and an example can be seen below.

The CPSC said customers should immediately stop using the bed bug and flea killer. They then should take a photo of the recalled can along with the lot code and wrap I in a plastic bag or several lays of paper and dispose of it in the trash. The CPSC also suggests causing caution around the skin and eyes if the can appear to be leaking.

Customers can receive a full refund by submitting the photos, contact information and written confirmation that they threw the product away by contacting Maggie’s Farm at info@maggiesfarmproducts.com.

Currently, there have not been any reports of injuries, but four cans have reportedly ruptured.

The bed bug and flea killer was sold in stores at Meijer, Big Y, Stop & Shop, Woodman’s and defense commissaries nationwide and at maggiesfarmproducts.com, walmart.com, and amazon.com