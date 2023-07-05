EAST HANOVER, NJ (WTAJ) — Two varieties of the belVita Breakfast Sandwiches have been voluntarily recalled due to possible peanut contamination.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the owner of belVita, announced the recall on Monday, July 3 due to the possibility that the products, listed below, may contain undeclared peanuts resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

People who have an allergy or server sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming the breakfast sandwiches.

According to the FDA, the recall is limited to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed below, which are available at retail stores nationwide.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION RETAIL UPC BEST WHEN USED BY DATE belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 05723 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 05861 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 06330 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04602 6 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 06304 7 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 All Best When Used by Dates

prior to and including

February 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) Recalled belVita Breakfast Sandwiches

Mondelēz Global LLC said the became aware of the issue during an internal manufacturing inspection where they found the presence of peanut protein residue on the line that is used to make the breakfast sandwiches. There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions to date related to these products.

Customers who have purchased these and have a peanut allergy should not eat them and should discard any product identified in the chart above.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 24 hours a day or a consumer relations specialist that are available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. est.