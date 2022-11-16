(WTAJ)– Bounce houses may look like fun, but after one deadly accident consumers are being warned to get rid of it if they have a certain kind.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of entrapment and strangulation by inflatable bounce houses with a hoop inside, sold under the name “My Bouncer Little Castle” on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com and other online retailers.

The bounce houses have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house. CPSC is aware of one fatal incident where a four-year old boy was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck. The hoop became entangled and twisted, constricting the boy’s airway, resulting in strangulation and death. The agency is also aware of one additional report of a child being entrapped in the hoop but avoiding any injury.

The hoops were tested and failed to meet the ASTM voluntary standard intended to reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices.

The bounce houses measure 88 inches long, 118 inches wide and 72 inches high. They have been sold since at least April 2013 under the name “My Bouncer Little Castle”, or a similar name, for between $100 to $200.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these bounce houses and to stop using and dispose of these products immediately.