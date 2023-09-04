WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — A frozen food brand is recalling their chicken strips entree that was shipped out nationwide, including to Pennsylvania.

Conagra Brands is recalling roughly 245,366 pounds of the Banquet brand frozen chicken strips entree (pictured below) that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The entrees, produced on three different dates over the summer, have “Best if used by” dates of Dec. 11 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, or Jan. 7, 2025.

8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL” with best if used by “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025” and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The recalled products also have the establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton.

FSIS said the problem was discovered after a consumer complaint of plastic being found in the chick strip portion of the meal which did result in an injury to the mouth.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.