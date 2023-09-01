(WTAJ) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that Harley Davidson Motor Company is recalling several motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (Harley-Davidson) is recalling certain motorcycles. A fastener securing the rear shock absorber may break and allow the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure. This can increase the chance of a crash.

The following models and makes are affected by the recall:

MAKE MODEL YEAR HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLDE 2018-2019 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHC 2018-2021 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHCS 2018-2023 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHCS ANV 2018, 2023 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXLRS 2020-2023 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXLRST 2022-2023 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXRST 2022

Dealers will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 5. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0181.

Roughly 65,224 vehicles are involved with the recall, but only around 1% are estimated to have this defect.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.