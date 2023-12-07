(WTAJ) — A brand of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice sold nationwide, including at Walmart, is being recalled over listeria concerns.

Garland Ventures of Texas is recalling nearly 14,000 pounds of their Freshness Guaranteed brand of “chicken fried rice diced chicken meat with vegetables and rice in a savory soy sauce.” The lot code is WK10CFR and has a best-if-used-by date of Nov. 10.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said it’s concerned the product may be in people’s freezers.

The product will also have an establishment number of “EST. P-31993” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retailers nationwide and is available at Walmart, the retailer’s website shows.

As of the recall alert, no confirmed reports of sickness were reported, FSIS said. These items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.