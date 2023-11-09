PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Various brands of ready-to-eat sandwiches are being recalled in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall of croissant sandwiches comes from Hearn Kirkwood out of Maryland, saying the labeling did not identify soy and milk in the product, both known allergens.

The company said the affected croissant sandwiches were distributed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 in Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

BRAND ITEM

DESCRIPTION UPC PACK / SIZE LOT CODE FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 1/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED BACON EGG &

CHEDDAR

CROISSANT 766375253051 6/5.25oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 JACK & OLIVE LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375795018 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 SPRIG &

SPROUT LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375797128 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

CHICKEN

SALAD 766375261599 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

HAM & SWISS 766375261612 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 1/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TUNA SALAD 766375261605 6/5.8oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 1/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023 FOOD

UNLIMITED LE CROISSANT:

TURKEY &

CHEDDAR 766375261629 6/5.5oz Use By Date of

10/27/2023

through

11/8/2023

The company said their ingredient suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent out without properly labeling the allergens.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product. Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact:

RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.