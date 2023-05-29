STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A certain pasta salad has been recalled at a grocery store chain in Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

The recall is for select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad because it may contain undeclared milk.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was only sold at Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was packaged in a plastic container where the top lid label indicates Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad, Net Wt 30 OZ (1 LB 14 OZ), and the container side label indicates Macaroni Salad, Net Wt 40 OZ (2 LB 8 OZ).

The recalled product has a code on the lid that states “3515-2” and “USE BY 06/1/23.”

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Macaroni Salad. The ingredient statement for Macaroni Salad does not declare milk, an allergen present in the Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad. The issue was discovered by store personnel.

Anyone who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund.