(WTAJ) — A selection of Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula has been voluntarily recalled for possible bacteria contamination.

Perrigo Company plc, who owns Nestlé’s Gateway infant formula plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, announced the recall of certain lots of the instant formula in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 17.

Perrigo said the recall is “out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.”

Cronobacter sakazakii is a common bacteria found in the environment. Most people show no symptoms but some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune fever, might experience poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, as well as other serious symptoms.

Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The instant formula was sold at retailers across the U.S. Anyone who purchased the following units after March 5, 2023, should look at the “lot codes” and “use by” dates on the bottom of the package.

Product (oz) Lot Codes Use By Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300357651Z July 4, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300457651Z July 5, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300557651Z July 6, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300557652Z July 6, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300757651Z July 8, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 300857651Z July 9, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301057651Z July 11, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301057652Z July 11, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz 301157651Z July 12, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301357652Z July 14, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301457652Z July 15, 2024 Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz 301557651Z July 16, 2024 Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz 301557652Z July 16, 2024 Affected Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powered Instant Formula

Any customers who purchased products with matching codes should stop using the product and throw it out. Refunds for impacted products can be requested by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690.