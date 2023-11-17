(WTAJ) — A toy set that was sold at Target is being recalled as it can pose a choking risk to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter with the model number 324-06-3185. The 13-piece toy mushroom peg sorters are being recalled as the stems of the mushrooms can detach and young children could choke on them.

The playset includes a board with mushrooms decorated in a dotted pattern in multiple colors. The board measures about 6 inches wide and 8 inches long. The model number is located on the underside of the board.

Customers should take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the toy set by mail. Target is contacting all known purchasers directly.

There have been five reports of the stems detaching, but no injuries have been reported. Target sold the toy nationwide and online from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $20.

If you have questions, you can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com