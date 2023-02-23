(WTAJ) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of approximately two million COSORI air fryers due to fire and burn hazards.

The recall, issued by Atekcity, is due to a wire connection in the air fryer that can possibly overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Below is a list of all recalled models. The following units were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red colors.

The CPSC said there were 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Of those reports, 10 resulted in minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 resulted in minor property damage.

If you have one of the affected air fryer models immediately stop using it and contact COSORI to receive your choice of a free replacement air fryer or a different CORSORI product. Model numbers can be found on the bottom of the air fryer.

Those seeking replacements can register online and must provide contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed.

The affected models were sold at Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot. They were also sold online on Amazon, Adorama, Bed Bath and Beyond, COSORI, eBay, Homegoods, Kohls, Lowes, Macys, QVC, Staples, Vesync, Walmart, Wayfair, Wellbots and Woots between June 2018 and December 2022 between $70 and $130.

There were also around 250,000 of the air fryers sold in Canada and about 21,000 sold in Mexico.