(WTAJ) — Weis Markets Inc. of Sunbury, Pa. has announced a recall for containers of their Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48oz).

This recall is due to the fact the ice cream may contain eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product was distributed to all 197 Weis Markets’ retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia. The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194. All sell by dates are included in the recall as a precaution. Sell by dates are located on the bottom of the container.

Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48oz)

There have been no illnesses reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product may contain trace amounts of egg due to processing on shared equipment in error.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.