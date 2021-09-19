Regional News Partners

Local news leader, WTAJ works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across the Northeast to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our readers in Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset Counties. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our news partners in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New York and West Virginia..

Pennsylvania

ABC27 is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for WHTM abc27 newsletters to get the stories you care about delivered straight to your inbox.

WBRE is your source for the latest news, weather, sports and more in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The Eyewitness News staff at WBRE-TV and WYOU-TV has newsrooms in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Williamsport and is on the road everywhere in between from Hazleton to the Poconos covering Pennsylvania news where you live and work. Breaking news and the latest weather forecasts are just a tap away on PAHomepage.com and the New Eyewitness News App. Eyewitness News WBRE Channel 28 and WYOU Channel 22 and PAHomepage.com serve all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

PHL17 is your source for Philly news, weather and traffic and great original programming like PHL17 Morning News, In Focus and Weekend Philler. WPHL has been a vibrant part of Philadelphia culture since 1965 and we strive to continually connect to our community. Sign up for push alerts on PHL17.com to stay connected to Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

YourErie in Erie, Pennsylvania, is your news leader in northwestern Pennsylvania, home of Presque Isle State Park. WJET delivers local breaking news, important stories, weather from Erie’s only team of fully certified meteorologists, local and tri-state sports coverage. We are the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers Black & Gold Nation. Sign up for JET Daily Newsletter today.

Ohio

Columbus, Ohio’s local news leader NBC4 covers breaking news and weather for all of Central Ohio. NBC4i.com is your go-to source for Columbus news, school closings, updates on coronavirus in Ohio, the Columbus housing market, Better Call 4, the Ohio State Buckeyes and more. Subscribe to the NBC4i Daily News newsletter from WCMH and get the Ohio news stories delivered straight from the capital city delivered to your inbox.

WDTN in Dayton is working for you to bring you the news and weather in Dayton and around the Miami Valley and Ohio. At WDTN.com you will find the local news you care about, accurate weather forecasts when you want them and accurate weather radar when you need it. You will also find a complete list of school closings when the weather turns nasty.

Cleveland’s own FOX 8 News is the number one choice for breaking news and weather happening in Northeast Ohio. FOX8.com is first place people go to for the latest on the top stories in Ohio, Cleveland’s forecast, and developing news on the stimulus checks. To stay informed, be sure to sign up for our FOX8.com newsletter to get today’s top stories delivered right to your inbox.

WKBN 27 First News in Youngstown, Ohio covers Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, delivering the latest breaking news and alerts that impact our Valley. WKBN.com is the top source for local news, weather and sports news and scores in the Youngstown, Ohio area. View the latest Valley obituaries at WKBN.com or MyValleyTributes.com. Sign up for Youngstown news, weather and sports headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Maryland & Washington, D.C Metro

WDVM news has never been more local. Earning your trust by providing the most local news, weather and sports for over 50 years in Hagerstown and the Greater Washington and DC Metropolitan area. LocalDVM.com brings you all the top stories from our daily broadcasts, as well as stories developing in real-time. Sign up for our newsletters today.

New York

WIVB News 4 in Buffalo is the local news leader and the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. It signed on the air as the city’s first television station in 1947 and continues to produce more hours of local news than any station in the market. You can like them on Facebook at News 4 WIVB Buffalo, follow them on Twitter @News4Buffalo and stay up to date with the latest news and weather at WIVB.com.

WSYR NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse is the local station in Central New York. In addition to compelling news stories, the Storm Team delivers the area’s most accurate weather forecast. The centerpiece of that coverage is Live Doppler 9, the area’s only live radar. Fans of Syracuse University’s football and basketball teams are members of Orange Nation and can follow coverage of the teams both on the air and online at LocalSYR.com.

NEWS10 ABC in Albany is the go-to source for local news, weather, sports and politics in the Capital Region. WTEN covers Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga and surrounding areas. It has a long history of supporting the communities it serves with programs like Coats for Kids and Pet Connection. Download its news and weather apps or sign up for newsletters to have the latest information sent straight to your inbox.

PIX11 in New York City covers breaking news, politics, weather, sports and so much more for New York and New Jersey. From up-to-the-minute updates to engaging community news, PIX11.com has you covered. On the air, PIX11 has been the broadcast home of the New York Mets since 1999 and the Yankees since 2015. PIX11 TV and PIX 11 Live online also offer weekly shows showcasing the biggest news to come out of local politics and sports. That’s why PIX11 is New York’s Very Own.

WUTR in Utica understands what matters most to Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. It has become the fasting growing source for local news, covering breaking stories, weather, sports, community events and more, both on the air and online at CNYhomepage.com.

ABC50 NOW in Watertown covers local news, weather and community events for the North Country. Sharing a home with Fort Drum and located in the Thousand Islands region, WWTI presents coverage for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at InformNNY.com, on its mobile app and in its daily newsletter.

WETM 18 News in Elmira serves as the local news leader covering the Twin Tiers since 1956. MyTwinTiers.com is the area’s go-to source for the latest in breaking news, weather and sports. Sign up for 18 News push alerts by downloading the news and weather apps to stay up to date on what’s happening in the Twin Tiers.

NewsChannel 34 and NBC 5 in Binghamton provide local news, sports coverage and timely weather updates, both on-air and online at Binghamtonhomepage.com. WIVT has Binghamton’s most hyper-local newscast, covering the stories that hit to the heart of the community.

News 8 WROC in Rochester covers breaking news, community stories, local weather and sports as an official broadcast home of the Buffalo Bills. It strives to be the go-to source for the latest developments in Rochester, the Finger Lakes and beyond. Get the news wherever you are by downloading the News 8 WROC app, and have the daily highlights sent to your inbox each morning by signing up for newsletters.

West Virginia

WOWK 13 News in Charleston, WV is the top news leader for what’s happening in the Huntington-Charleston area. We cover local news, sports, politics and weather for West Virginia and parts of Kentucky and Ohio. The Tri-State is our home, and we’re always working for you. Subscribe to our WOWK newsletter for the most accurate, relevant news for Huntington, Charleston, Ashland, Portsmouth and all the communities in between.

WBOY 12 News is Clarksburg and Morgantown, WV’s leading source for local and WV news, weather and WVU football on Gold and Blue Nation. Stay up to date with what’s happening in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Fairmont, covid in WV, and ‘Do It for Babydog” winners at WBOY.com.

WVNS 59 News in Beckley, WV is your source for Beckley news and weather. Find the latest from school closings during to severe weather to the State Fair of West Virginia, and coronavirus news as well as West Virginia and Virginia state headlines on WVNSTV.com.

WTRF.com in Wheeling/Steubenville is your go to news source for breaking news, weather and OVAC sports in the Ohio Valley. 7News is always loving living local as your home for what’s going in your community, featuring headlines from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Get the news in the palm of your hands with the WTRF 7News app.