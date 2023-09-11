CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, dozens gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in front of the Clearfield County Courthouse.

County commissioners said this is a day to recognize freedom and a day to thank those who protect it.

Police and fire officials had a wreath-laying ceremony and flags were lowered to half-staff.

Kellie Strouse, who is the family ministry director at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church was in attendance for the ceremony. She recalled how communities came together in support of freedom after that day and how important it is to continue honoring the men and women who fought for the country.

“The greatest way that we can respect the ones that fell that day is to live in peace today together, to show them that they fought for something, not to live it frivolously, but to every day work together to make our country better,” Strouse said.

Many told stories about where they were that day and emphasized the importance of teaching the next generation. Speakers of the event included Pennsylvania State Representatives Mike Armanini and Dallas Kephart as well as Commissioner, John Sobel.