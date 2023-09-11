SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hundreds of people gathered Monday in Shanksville to honor the lives lost of those aboard Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.

At 9:50 a.m., families and friends of passengers aboard that fateful flight, pilots, and flight attendants were greeted. Then one-by-one, the names of the 40 passengers and crew members aboard the flight were read, as a bell was chimed.

Among those 40 heroes, seven were crew members of United Airlines, based out of New Jersey. Some of their family members, along with dozens of their colleagues, traveled to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville to remember them.

“I miss her a lot, but I try to remember what we had,” Albert Youngblood, whose sister, Wanda Anita Green, was one of the flight attendants who gave her life to make sure the flight wasn’t used as a weapon, said. “Every year. Sometimes twice a year. I come out on her birthday, which is in August and walk the trail early in the morning. So quiet. Solitude.”

Lois Breece was a colleague of another of the flight attendants, Sandy Bradshaw. “I saw her a week before the incident. She was just returning from maternity leave and showing us pictures of the new baby. I’m here to honor her,” Breece said.

Dozens of flight attendants – mostly from United Airlines – gathered at the memorial site to lay a wreath and roses in a private ceremony.

Monday afternoon, members of the public, and Governor Josh Shapiro, joined in the memorial service around the wall inscribed with the names of those lives lost to lay a wreath in an emotional tribute.