UPDATE: Hundreds of people came together and took part in the annual Heroes’ Walk event at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.

Executive Director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial Donna Gibson said that in total, $55,000 were raised.

“To have over 500 people and to raise $55,000 in, we literally raised that in about three weeks so, it’s incredible,” Gibson said. “And it just goes to show how much people love this memorial.”

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTA) — The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is inviting community members and businesses to their annual Heroes’ Walk at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, one day before the 21st anniversary of that ill-fated September day in 2001. Participants can register online at www.Flight93Friends.org/walk-93.

The organization says that the “Heroes’ Walk 2022” will fund the enhancements to the Western Overlook. The Western Overlook is where the Flight 93 families had their first look at the crash site in September 2001.

All registered participants will receive a t-shirt. Event sponsors will be recognized on the back of the event t-shirt, featured on the Friends’ website, and on event day signage.

The walk event starts at 10:03 a.m. to coincide with the minute the time Fight 93 crashed (10:03:11 a.m.). Participant registration begins from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sign-up will be at the registration tent adjacent to the Memorial Plaza.

Donna Gibson, Friends Executive Director says that “This year participants will have a unique experience. We have engaged Flight 93 family members to be positioned along the trails to share stories of their loved ones. Participants will get a first-hand look at the western overlook and family members will share the significance of the site and how planned enhancements will add to the visitor experience. As the participants leave the Western Overlook, they will proceed to the 9/11 Ceremony area where they will be able to see the set up for 9/11 and see the Bells of Remembrance. Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in an Ambassador Recognition Program at the end of the walk being held in partnership with the National Park Service.”

Gordon Felt, brother of Passenger Edward Porter Felt invites you to join him on the walk, “We cannot waver in our support of the Flight 93 National Memorial. The “Heroes’ Walk” provides an opportunity for participants to reflect on the collective actions of the passengers and crew members of United Flight 93 that led to the first victory in this current war on terrorism. In these chaotic times, it is critical that we take time to remember the events of Sept. 11th; to be inspired by the actions of our heroes and to strive to be worthy of their sacrifice.”

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.Flight93Friends.org/event and www.Flight93Friends.org/donate.