SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who’s been on a mission to honor the flight crews who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks finally arrived at his destination after walking 300 miles.

Paul Veneto, whose nickname is Paulie, arrived at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville with an airline beverage cart that he’d been pushing since his journey began at the Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey 30 days ago.

His mission he calls ‘Paulie’s Push’, followed the flight path of Flight 93. Each year, the retired United Airlines Flight Attendant pushes a real beverage cart along the route of one of the four flights that were hijacked by terrorists on 9/11.

When Veneto arrived at the memorial, the emotions began to set in. As he met the family members of the flight crew who died on that day, Veneto said he did it for them.

“I’m just glad I can do it. I really am. I’m so grateful I can do it,” Veneto said.

With every push and step of Veneto’s journey, it’s a reminder of the countless lives lost during the terrorist attacks and serves as a way to continue telling the story of September 11, 2001.

In 2024, Veneto said he plans to walk from Boston, Massachusetts to New York City to complete the routes of all four hijacked planes.

To learn more about Paulies Push, visit pauliespush.com.