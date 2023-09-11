NESCONSET, Ny. (CBS) – Rob Weisberg’s service dog, Chip, is trained to recognize certain cues of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“When he sees them, he comes over and gives me a whack with his paw. And basically he’s saying to me, come on, let’s go for a walk. Let’s change it up. Let’s just get you in a different mindset,” Weisberg said.

A volunteer firefighter who nearly lost his life during 9/11 while helping others, Weisberg has struggled with survivor’s guilt and PTSD ever since.

“I had my suicide planned out. I just had to do it.”

According to federal research, roughly 1 in 3 first responders develop PTSD in the U.S. and first responders are nearly 10 times more likely to contemplate suicide than the average American.

Robert Misseri is the co-founder of Paws of War, the organization that trained Chip and other service dogs to work with first responders and veterans with PTSD.

“We help them by, placing a dog with them or training their own dog to understand the balance and what this animal could do for them. Right next right down to sleeping next to you, waking you up when you have night terrors,” Misseri said.

“Unless you have PTSD, you’ll really never understand what it’s like. And I tell people all the time, Paws of War provides a safe place for me to be me,” Weisberg said.

Through Paws of War, Weisberg connected with others who knew exactly what he was going through. Earlier this year, he hiked the Appalachian trail to raise money for the organization and to raise awareness of PTSD.

“Break the stigma. Okay. Get people comfortable with the idea of saying I’m having a problem. I’m gonna get help,” Weisberg said.

Now Weisberg is moving forward, with new hope for the future, and a friend by his side.

If you or a loved one is a first responder in need of support, the Pennsylvania First Responder Peer Support Hotline can be reached at 1-267-893-5400.