There is still time to fulfill your shopping list with these awesome ready-to-ship items

If you are scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping at the last minute, don’t despair. There are still gift-worthy items by top retailers that will arrive in time to make Christmas wishes come true.

When shopping for gifts that will arrive by Christmas morning, it’s important to check out the shipping information beside any items you are considering. You can also turn to BestReviews to discover items we’ve already determined will ship just in time to make merry. Whether you are shopping for a useful tool, an educational toy or another special present, you’ll find ideas you love in our roundup of last-minute Christmas gifts.

What types of gifts will still ship in time for Christmas?

If you are looking for gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas, you may be surprised at the nice selections of items available. Although Christmas is less than a week away, presents in many categories are still available and ready to ship. Tech, kitchen, beauty and toys are popular categories to shop for last-minute gifts. Remember that it’s important to act quickly for items to arrive on time. However, gift cards and digital subscriptions are always options for extreme procrastinators.

Tips for last-minute Christmas shopping

Shop now

While there’s still a little time for gifts to arrive, there’s also little time to waste. When you find the perfect item for someone special, add it to your cart and buy now.

Be flexible

With Christmas fast approaching, some popular items may be out of stock or back ordered. That’s why it’s a good idea to have several gifts in mind for each person you are still shopping for.

Buy online

Right now, stores are busier than ever. You can save the hassle by simply jumping on popular retailers’ websites to shop from the comfort of home. Amazon is a good place to start, as the company offers free two-day shipping on many items.

Consider Amazon digital subscriptions

One of Amazon’s digital memberships will always arrive on time for the holidays. A subscription to content such as Audible or Amazon Music is a good option for anyone who likes to stream, read or listen to their favorite music. Many available digital services are available with a Prime membership, which also makes a great gift.

Upgrade shipping options

Free shipping is a perk that many retailers offer throughout the year, but may not be available with Christmas just days away. Although it can be pricey, express, expedited or priority shipping are options that cost more but reduce shipping times.

Give gift cards

Most people love to receive gift cards, as they give them the opportunity to select items they have been wanting to buy. Gift cards can be purchased in almost any amount. What’s more, most top retailers offer gift cards that can be printed or sent via text or email so they are ready to give instantaneously.

Best last-minute Christmas gifts

Amazon Prime Membership

If you are shopping for someone who is not yet a member of Amazon, you’ve found them an ideal gift. With membership, they’ll have access to countless products across all categories that will ship free. Prime Video also comes with a subscription, so your loved one will enjoy access to movies, shows, documentaries and more. Sold by Amazon

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

With two-day shipping on many tools, you can’t go wrong with a tool kit for the DIYer on your list. DeWalt’s 20-Volt Max kit includes a drill/driver and an impact driver, along with two rechargeable batteries and a charger. Additionally, a rugged bag for storage and transport is a nice bonus. Sold by Home Depot

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon gives you two ways to grab a gift card in time for Christmas morning: an e-gift card or printable gift card. Regardless of which you pick, you can select a fun holiday theme and dollar amount so your loved one can use it to buy exactly what they want from the online retailer. Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen

The Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker delivers outstanding sound in a sleek, orb-like design. It works with Alexa voice control so the recipient can simply ask for their favorite content from numerous top platforms that stream music, podcasts, news, weather and more. Sold by Amazon

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop

If you choose expedited shipping, you can still have an HP laptop under the tree on Christmas morning. The Pavilion Aero is a speedy model that runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which makes it perfect for gaming, working or streaming. Its other selling points include a trim design, Windows 11 Home operating system and a sharp 13-inch screen. Sold by HP

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Kids who love tech will be excited to open the Amazon Fire 7 tablet that’s made especially for them. While they can access their favorite kid-approved content, you can set parental controls to keep them safe. The tough case will protect your investment from bumps and drops that happen during playtime. Sold by Amazon

Tarte #1 Lash Wardrobe Mascara Set

With expedited or premium shipping, you can give the beauty lover in your life the gift of gorgeous lashes. Tarte’s set of three mascaras that lift, plump and lengthen lashes is on sale and includes Lights, Camera, Lashes, Maneater and Tartlette mascaras in full-size tubes. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Amazon Audible Membership

Any avid reader on your list will appreciate an Audible membership that will provide access to thousands of titles on their favorite smart device. In addition to podcasts and audiobooks from the Plus Catalog, they’ll get one credit each month of the membership to a title they can keep. Different membership durations are available. Sold by Amazon

Kohl’s Gift Card

It couldn’t be easier to give a Kohl’s e-gift card. All you have to do is choose from a selection of holiday designs, select a dollar amount and the card will ship in seconds. Sold by Kohl’s

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run

Stem toys are not only fun for youngsters. They are also educational. The award-winning Gravity Maze will help kids develop problem-solving skills while they build the structure for the marbles to navigate. Sold by Amazon

