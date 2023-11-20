Find refrigerators from LG, Samsung and GE for a bargain

A refrigerator is a big purchase, so putting off replacing a tired old one is understandable. However, with the best Black Friday refrigerator deals, now is the time to save hundreds of dollars on one.

We at BestReviews have tested, researched and reviewed thousands of products over the years, and we’ve been scouring the web for the best refrigerator deals of Black Friday 2023. The big day is on Nov. 24, but there are already some top-notch early deals. Some of our favorites include the LG French Door Smart Refrigerator and the Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator.

French door refrigerator deals

French door refrigerators have a large, two-door fridge up top and a pull-out freezer down below. The top fridge is wide and spacious, while the freezer tends to have several drawers or compartments to help you stay organized. 

LG French Door Smart Refrigerator

LG French Door Smart Refrigerator

30% OFF

With a generous 29-cubic-foot capacity, this refrigerator is perfect for large households. It has a water dispenser built into the exterior of the fridge door and an ice maker in the freezer. The fridge has four shelves, two crispers and six door bins. 

Buy Now

Samsung Three-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Best Samsung 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

27% OFF

You can make four types of ice using the ice maker in the freezer drawer. There’s also a water dispenser in the fridge door. It has a huge capacity of 31 cubic feet and is designed to cool evenly across the whole fridge. 

Buy Now

Other French door refrigerator deals worth checking out

Side-by-side refrigerator deals

Side-by-side refrigerators have a full-height fridge on one side and a full-height freezer on the other. You can find some great Black Friday side-by-side refrigerator deals. 

Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Best Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerator

31% OFF

Thanks to its roomy 27.4-cubic-foot capacity, this refrigerator can fit plenty of groceries. It dispenses water, cubed ice and crushed ice. Multivent technology helps keep every shelf of the fridge evenly cool. 

Buy Now

GE Side-By-Side Refrigerator

GE Side-By-Side Refrigerator

28% OFF

The electronic display and control panel lets you precisely monitor and control the temperature of both the fridge and freezer compartments. We like that the external dispenser gives you water, crushed ice and cubed ice. It has a very respectable capacity of 25.1 cubic feet. 

Buy Now

Other side-by-side refrigerator deals worth checking out

Top-freezer refrigerator deals

Top-freezer refrigerators consist of a large fridge compartment with a smaller freezer compartment above. They’re not as wide as side-by-side or French door models, so they’re great for compact kitchens. 

LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator 

Best LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator

24% OFF

With a capacity of 23.8 cubic feet, this refrigerator is larger than many other top-freezer models. The internal water dispenser means you have easy access to cold water. The crisper drawers control humidity levels to keep your produce fresh for longer. 

Buy Now

Other top-freezer refrigerator deals worth checking out

Bottom-freezer refrigerator deals

Bottom-freezer refrigerators have the larger fridge compartment up top with a smaller freezer compartment below it. Some people find this configuration more convenient, especially if they don’t use their freezer a lot. 

GE Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator

GE Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator

31% OFF

We like the design of this bottom-freezer refrigerator, with its pull-out freezer with drawers for storage and roomy fridge compartment with adjustable shelves. It has an ice maker in the freezer compartment with a water filtration system to remove unwanted chemicals from your ice. 

Buy Now

Other bottom-freezer refrigerator deals worth checking out

Who has the best Black Friday refrigerator deals?

Best Buy probably has the best Black Friday refrigerator deals. It has a lot of refrigerators to choose from, many of which have steep discounts. Amazon has some refrigerator deals for Black Friday, but it isn’t the best retailer for large appliances. 

What to consider when buying refrigerators? 

  • Refrigerator type: There are four main types of refrigerator: French door, side-by-side, top-freezer and bottom-freezer. It’s up to you to decide which is right for you. 
  • Capacity: Consider what kind of capacity you need for you and your household. For instance, a four-person household needs a minimum of 20 cubic feet. 
  • Counter-depth: Counter-depth fridges sit flush with a standard kitchen counter for a built-in look. 
  • Bundles: You can sometimes save money by purchasing appliance bundles. So, if you’re redoing your kitchen or need to replace multiple appliances, this can be a good option. 
  • Retailer voucher codes: Some retailers have additional voucher codes or give you money off your first purchase, saving you even more than the standard Black Friday discounts. 

Why trust our recommendations? 

BestReviews has been around since 2014 and, in this time, we’ve researched and reviewed hundreds of refrigerators. We search high and low for the best deals — and these deals are checked and double-checked by various writers and editorial staff. Around Black Friday, we regularly update this article so that it shows the latest deals and biggest discounts. 

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.