Few modern TVs are known for their sound quality when resolution reigns supreme and rear-facing speakers are the norm, but you can take advantage of this year’s Black Friday sound bar deals for a more cinematic experience.

Though a sound bar is a fancy piece of tech, there are currently deals on models to fit a range of budgets, and the discounts have already started at a number of online retailers. From slim speakers for smaller spaces to wireless subwoofer bundles, you can afford to be picky this Black Friday. Our favorite deals include the robust Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound Bar and the budget-minded Saiyin 40-Watt Small Sound Bar for TV.

Our team of writers and deal hunters are working nonstop over the weekend of shopping to find you the best Black Friday sound bar deals and keep this list up to date. We’ve covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years, and you can rely on us for accurate reporting on sound bar deals and beyond.

Last updated on Nov. 21, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Budget sound bar Black Friday deals

A sound bar doesn’t need to be a major investment, and with deals on budget models from popular brands, now is a great time to save money on an audio upgrade for your living room.

23% OFF

Already one of the cheapest sound bars you can buy, this 17-inch model not only fits most TV stands but also pumps out plenty of sound for small spaces. Setup is straightforward thanks to simple Bluetooth pairing, making this an affordable quick fix to low-quality TV speakers.

40% OFF

Designed to fit under TV displays, this 2-inch-tall speaker is one of the lowest priced Polk Audio sound bars this Black Friday. Though it’s a few years old, dialogue, sound effects and music come through bold and clear.

30% OFF

One of the cheapest sound bar/subwoofer combos, this deal gets you an audio boost for an even better price. The Bluetooth connectivity means little setup, but the bass isn’t quite on par with similar models.

Other Black Friday budget sound bar deals worth checking out

The Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar is a low-price Dolby Atmos option with an impressive five speakers out of the box. 27% OFF

Complete with a wireless subwoofer and a remote, the JBL Cinema 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a budget option from a trusted brand. 40% OFF

Mid-range sound bar Black Friday deals

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you’ll find deals that are more likely to include subwoofers or have higher wattage for bigger spaces. Expect to find more options from popular brands like Samsung in this price range.

48% OFF

This affordable subwoofer/sound bar combo puts an emphasis on dialogue to make captioned streaming less of a necessity. While the speaker grille is prone to dents, the sound is excellent for the size, and you can turn on both speakers with most TV remotes.

43% OFF

The simple white design offers a more modern style than ubiquitous black speakers, and built-in Alexa makes this a smart speaker as well. Dolby Atmos excels in small rooms, and both movies and music get a much-needed boost thanks to just the right amount of bass.

29% OFF

One of the cheapest Bose sound bars is on sale this Black Friday, and the HDMI or optical cables offer a more reliable connection. The small form factor works well under your TV or mounted to a wall, though mounting hardware is not included.

Other Black Friday mid-range sound bar deals worth checking out

The all-in-one Sony HTX8500 2.1 ch. Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Sound bar is a low-hassle option, but it’s slightly limited by its dual built-in subwoofers. 50% OFF

The ultra-slim Samsung S-Series 3.1.2 ch. Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound bar S801B sports impressive volume and bass for its size, and the small subwoofer plays nice with crowded TV stands. 30% OFF

High-end sound bar Black Friday deals

If you’re able, take this Black Friday as a chance to make the big home theater improvement you’ve been hoping for with powerful multi-speaker setups.

20% OFF

Connectivity options and virtual assistant compatibility make this a flexible little sound bar from a fan-favorite brand. Tuning audio settings to best suit your home and favorite headphones takes time, but the end result is worth it.

26% OFF

This powerful 656-watt sound bar is an easy way to upgrade your home theater setup, and its hefty price tag is significantly reduced this Black Friday. The 11 front-facing speakers provide rich sound, supported by the subwoofer and side-facing speakers. Wireless connectivity makes setup quick and tangle-free.

Who has the best Black Friday sound bar deals?

Online retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have a range of options, but you can find a wider choice of brands on Amazon, especially if you’re a Prime member. Some manufacturers, like Samsung, offer deals directly on their sites that are sometimes bundled with their other products.

Black Friday deals start in the weeks leading up to the big event, and most online retailers will launch additional sales at 12 a.m. ET on Friday. We’ll keep you updated here with current sound bar deals from major retailers.

