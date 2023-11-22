Save on refrigerators, stoves, microwaves and more
Home appliances can be pricey, making them a big investment. But, with Cyber Monday appliance deals, you can save a bundle on top brands. This year, the online-only shopping event Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27, but you can find lots of savings right now.
You’ll find some great deals on appliances — such as refrigerators, washers and stoves. At BestReviews, we’ve researched and tested countless products to help you make confident purchasing decisions. Some of our favorite products are on sale right now, including the GE 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave and the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Electric Dryer.
Best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals
A good refrigerator isn’t cheap, but it’s something that’s in constant use and worth spending extra money on. Luckily, you can find excellent refrigerator deals on Cyber Monday to save you a bunch.
LG 27.8-Cubic-Foot Four-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
39% OFF
This French door refrigerator has plenty of fridge room up top as well as two spacious freezer drawers below. We love the full-width drawer in the fridge that’s great for platters and storing cupcakes. This model is designed to keep items in the door just as cold as those farther back in the fridge, and it has a handy water and ice dispenser.
Samsung 26.7-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator
29% OFF
If you’re looking for a smart refrigerator, this one comes at a slashed price. The screen not only lets you control your fridge settings but also acts as a “family hub” to display photos and reminders, play media and control other smart home devices. The fridge is roomy with a refrigerator on one side and a freezer on the other. It dispenses ice and water.
Other refrigerator deals worth checking out
- The Whirlpool 19.4-Cubic-Foot Four-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator gives you the built-in look without the high price tag. 32% OFF
- Not only is the Samsung Bespoke 30-Cubic-Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator super spacious, but its ample drawers and compartments help keep your food organized. 34% OFF
- The LG 23.8-Cubic-Foot Top-Mount Refrigerator is perfect for spaces where a double-wide fridge won’t fit. 24% OFF
Best Cyber Monday washer and dryer deals
Is your washer or dryer in need of an upgrade? If so, Cyber Monday is a great time to look for great deals. Whether you want top load, front load or stackable washers and dryers, there are plenty of options to choose from.
GE Profile 5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer
30% OFF
What’s great about this washer is that it fits a large load without it being too hard to reach the bottom of the drum. It uses smart technology to optimize fabric care and cleaning power. Antimicrobial protection helps prevent odors from bacterial buildup.
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Electric Dryer
30% OFF
This stackable dryer uses sensor technology to dry your clothes just the right amount, which helps save energy and makes your clothes last longer. There are nine drying options and five temperature levels to select from.
Other washer and dryer deals worth checking out
- The LG 4.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer quickly cleans even large loads. 29% OFF
- With TurboWash3D technology, the LG 5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer cuts down on wash time. 31% OFF
- The GE 7.4-Cubic-Foot Front-Load Electric Dryer has a moisture sensor for simpler drying. 33% OFF
Best Cyber Monday stove deals
Whether you’re a keen cook or you only make dinner out of necessity, the right stove can simplify your life. With gas, electric and induction options to choose from, it’s easy to find what you need this Cyber Monday.
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range
38% OFF
With edge-to-edge grates, this stove offers five gas burners. The oven has a 6-cubic-foot capacity and both convection and air-fry settings. You can control it via Wi-Fi and by using voice commands.
Frigidaire 5.3-Cubic-Foot Front-Control Electric Induction Range
31% OFF
The electric induction cooktop has a similar level of control and precision as gas burners do, but without the heat that open flames give off. The oven has a convection setting for quicker, more even cooking.
Other stove deals worth checking out
- We love the large-capacity oven on the LG Smart Slide-In Gas True Convection Range. 38% OFF
- The Samsung 6.3-Cubic-Foot Slide-In Induction Range has a smart dial that learns your common setting based on your usage. 29% OFF
- Simple but good at what it does, the Frigidaire 5.3-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Electric Range has an electric cooktop with five burners and a conventional oven. 28% OFF
- We’re impressed by the rapid boil technology on the Samsung Freestanding Electric Range — plus it’s Wi-Fi compatible. 28% OFF
- You can cook frozen food without preheating in the Whirlpool Freestanding Gas Range with Broiler Drawer. 28% OFF
Best Cyber Monday microwave deals
Microwaves have never been better or more high tech, with features such as sensor cooking and convection oven modes. If your old microwave could do with replacing, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to nab a bargain.
GE 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave
42% OFF
If you’re looking for a built-in over-the-range microwave, this one is a great deal. It has a handy melt feature for easy melting of butter, chocolate or cheese. The sensor cooking technology adjusts time and power for the best results.
TOSHIBA 6-in-1 Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven
39% OFF
This is an excellent microwave, cooking food quickly and evenly, thanks to its inverter technology. But, it’s also multifunctional, working as a broiler, air fryer, convection oven and more.
Other microwave deals worth checking out
- The Whirlpool 1.6-Cubic-Foot Full-Size Microwave is powerful and spacious with sensor cooking and a range of settings. 23% OFF
- Thanks to its large capacity, the LG NeoChef 2-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave is perfect when cooking for the whole family. 19% OFF
Best Cyber Monday dishwasher deals
Dishwashers make light work of dirty dishes and who doesn’t like doing fewer chores? You’ll find excellent Cyber Monday dishwasher deals, so if your dishwasher needs replacing or you don’t currently own one, this is a great time to buy.
Samsung 24-Inch Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
34% OFF
With its built-in design, this dishwasher fits sleekly into a kitchen or utility room. The StormWash system has powerful jets to tackle even the dirtiest dishes without pre-rinsing. The upper rack is height adjustable to more easily accommodate a range of dishes.
Whirlpool 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
35% OFF
There are a number of options for getting dishes cleaner with this dishwasher. For instance, there’s a boost cycle to take on extra-dirty loads without adding time and a presoak cycle to deal with stuck-on dirt without the need to manually soak. You can choose heating drying or extended drying options to round off the wash cycle.
Other dishwasher deals with checking out
- The Samsung Top Control Built-In Dishwasher runs quietly and cleans effectively. 40% OFF
- With its third rack the LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher is a spacious choice for large households. 33% OFF
- Not only is the KitchenAid Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub exceptionally quiet, but it uses sensors for a more efficient clean. 28% OFF
- We love the heat drying cycle and third rack on the Whirlpool Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher. 31% OFF
Best Cyber Monday small kitchen appliance deals
While you can save hundreds of dollars on major appliances on Cyber Monday, it’s also worth looking at small appliances. There are some excellent Cyber Monday small kitchen appliance deals to be had that could save you a bundle on everything from blenders and food processors to kettles and toasters.
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
33% OFF
If you’re looking to replace an old food processor, here’s a great place to start. It has a powerful 1,000-watt motor and comes with blades and discs for chopping, shredding, slicing and kneading. It has two speed settings and a range of helpful modes, including “chop” and “puree.”
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker
33% OFF
This is one of the best Cyber Monday coffee machine deals around. It’s a versatile filter coffee maker that can either make a full 12-cup carafe or brew a single cup of coffee. When in single-serve mode, it uses ground coffee, rather than a pod, which many people prefer. The carafe is made from insulated stainless steel to keep your coffee warm for longer.
Other small kitchen appliance deals with checking out
- The Offacy Electric Kettle looks great and boils water quickly. 26% OFF
- Now’s your chance to get a significant chunk of money off the powerful and highly effective Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender. 17% OFF
- The Krups Belgian Waffle Maker cooks four thick, fluffy waffles at once. 30% OFF
- We like the four-slice capacity and sleek good looks of the KitchMix Stainless Steel Toaster. 40% OFF
- The Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker gives you a new way to make ice cream — you freeze the base ingredients first and then this machine blends them into smooth ice cream. 17% OFF
- Cook quickly and easily with the Instant Pot Duo Plus thanks to its pressure cooking cycles. 47% OFF
Is Cyber Monday the best time to find appliance deals?
Cyber Monday is a great time to find appliance deals. However, that doesn’t mean you should discount Black Friday — as you can find top appliance deals on both days. If you’ve missed Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your best bet, but otherwise you should look on both days and over the full sales weekend. Best Buy is perhaps the first place to look for large appliances, but Walmart also has some excellent Cyber Monday appliance deals. Amazon is good for small appliances but not always the best for large appliances.
Why trust our recommendations?
At BestReviews, our main goal is to research and review the best products on the market. Our team of experts, testers, writers and editors have extensive experience with home appliances and also delve deep into customer reviews. Our deals are regularly updated to reflect the best prices and top deals, so keep checking back for the latest information.
