It’s a well-known shopping hack that if you want seasonal items at a steep discount, it’s best to buy them when the seasons are about to change. Retailers are desperate to shift stock items that once were hot tickets, but have cooled as new trends and flavors usher us into different weather.

So if you are planning to deck out your backyard with some new chairs or want to spruce up a neglected room in your home, here are some of the best deals of Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance.

Best deals of Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance

Frigidaire Gallery 30-Inch Freestanding Gas Range

Great cooking starts with a great stove and oven. This 30-inch freestanding gas range is over 40% off, making it an attractive offer if you are thinking of upgrading your kitchen. The gas cooktop has five elements, a smudge-proof stainless steel finish and a low-simmer burner. It features a Quick Bake convection oven with a self-cleaning function.

Andover Mills Bookout Tufted Upholstered Wooden Dining Chairs

Few things can lift a dining room as well as great chairs can, and these are a good example of their decor power. The pair of parsons chairs is made from solid wood with a brown hue, and the high-roll backs feature handcrafted tufted buttons. The seating area is 19.6 inches off the ground, and there are plastic glides on the square walnut veneer legs to protect hardwood floors.

East Urban Home 55.9-Inch Office Desk

If you don’t have the correct environment to work in at home, you might not be as productive as when you are at the office. Eliminate any efficiency concerns with this elegant office desk that exudes modern style and sophistication. The L-shaped desk is 37% off and is made from solid wood, glass and powder-coated steel. The main surface is 55.8 inches long, while the secondary surface with two drawers and two shelves is 51 inches long.

Latitude Run Astrath Concrete Fire Pit

Summer isn’t the only season that makes for a great time outdoors next to a fire. When the chilly breezes of the fall start to roll through, a concrete fire pit such as this one can instantly add some season-appropriate ambiance. It stands 14 inches tall and 27 inches wide and comes with a 9.8-inch firepit ring burner.

Beautyrest ComforPedic 14-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

A good night’s sleep is incredibly important for your health and well-being. However, with this excellent mattress at 72% off, you might never want to get out of bed at all. It has a medium firmness and is thicker than most mattresses, but the memory foam features activated carbon to give it body-conforming resilience, a slight pushback and breathability for cooler sleeping. It measures 60 inches wide by 80 inches long and weighs 90 pounds.

Mercury Row Henline Solid Wood Spindle Bed

Even if you don’t need a new bed frame, at 62% off the regular price, this deal is difficult to ignore. It comes in five colors, but the caramel is timeless and undoubtedly elegant. The contemporary design highlights the rectangular slat headboard with slim rods and two angled bars, while the tapered legs have a mid-century feel to them.

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

At almost 60% off, this TV stand is a great choice if you want to add a rustic or farmhouse element to your viewing experience. The wood-grain surface measures 54 inches by 15.5 inches, and the stand is 32 inches tall. On the front, there is a powder-coated steel bar to which two sliding doors are attached. There are three internal compartments, with two shelves each.

Langley Street Lurdes Geometric Area Rug

It’s surprising how much a well-placed rug can lift a room and draw out focal elements. At a 50% discount, this geometric rug is the perfect accessory to do just that for any home or room. It measures 2 feet by 3 feet, but there are larger sizes, too. It features a loomed or shag weave with a high-low pile.

Sand and Stable Robert Armoire

Not only does the word “armoire” sound classy to say, it will also give your living room a touch of sophistication. Standing 68 inches tall, it is made from engineered wood with a neutral white finish for a modern farmhouse accent. It has a sliding, grooved door that’s assembled with powder-coated steel. On the inside, there are two fixed shelves and four adjustable shelves. For safety, the armoire comes with wall anchors.

Mistana Katarina Extendable Dining Table

It’s an awkward situation when you invite some friends and family over, but you don’t have enough space at the dining table. That scenario is avoided with this extendable dining table, which has a leaf in the middle that easily pulls out to add space for two more people. The elegant design has a rustic feel, with the gray oak surface resting on sturdy block legs.

AllModern Kody Parsons Chairs

By using a special code on the page, you can grab this set of two chairs for 40% off the regular price (without the code, you get 20% off). The seat height is about 18 inches from the ground, with foam padding and a solid back. The legs are metal with plastic glides to protect hardwood floors from damage. The chairs have a weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Wade Logan Annice 42-Inch Free Standing Single Bathroom Vanity

A freestanding vanity is a classic look for any bathroom, creating the illusion of space and timeless elegance. This 42-inch model is made from solid North American oak and has two drawers, a spacious cabinet and a shelf at the bottom. The top is a white and gray stone with a rectangular undermount ceramic sink and copper faucet. The cabinet has two standard outlets and two USB ports.

