What blazers for this winter are the cutest?

Once associated with menswear and the office, blazers are now trending as outerwear you can wear casually to brunch with your girlfriends or for a night out at the club. To keep warm this winter, style a blazer with a button-down thermal or long-sleeved bodysuit.

Opt for heavyweight materials when swapping out your summer blazers for one you can wear this winter. Wool and tweed blazers are the warmest, in different styles, all of which instantly add polish and structure to your look.

What are the warmest blazer fabrics?

Linen and cotton blazers are lightweight and recommended for spring and summer only. The best fabrics for winter blazers are:

Wool: For winter, wool is naturally insulating, wrinkle-free and breathable. Merino wool is soft and luxurious but comes at a high price tag. You can also find mid-priced wool blends that feature synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon and acrylic. For a wool blazer with a little stretch, look for one with a small percentage of elastane or spandex.

For winter, wool is naturally insulating, wrinkle-free and breathable. Merino wool is soft and luxurious but comes at a high price tag. You can also find mid-priced wool blends that feature synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon and acrylic. For a wool blazer with a little stretch, look for one with a small percentage of elastane or spandex. Polyester blends: Mid- and low-priced blazers are made from polyester or polyester blends. However, polyester is a more lightweight fabric. Look for one with a textured weave, such as tweed, houndstooth or herringbone, to provide added thickness and warmth in cooler months.

Mid- and low-priced blazers are made from polyester or polyester blends. However, polyester is a more lightweight fabric. Look for one with a textured weave, such as tweed, houndstooth or herringbone, to provide added thickness and warmth in cooler months. Leather: Although leather is often associated with motorcycle jackets, leather or faux leather adds edge to a blazer’s sophistication and keeps you insulated from the elements. Note that a real leather blazer is expensive and requires special cleaning.

Although leather is often associated with motorcycle jackets, leather or faux leather adds edge to a blazer’s sophistication and keeps you insulated from the elements. Note that a real leather blazer is expensive and requires special cleaning. Velvet: Velvet blazers are soft and cozy but also have a festive flair. They can be worn to holiday parties and evenings out. Velvet blazers often come in beautiful gem tones and black, making them an elegant choice for winter.

Cute blazer styles

A classic, fitted blazer is your best choice for the workplace and more formal settings. A trendy, oversized blazer features wide lapels, and even shoulder pads, for a weekend look. A cropped blazer works well with skirts and high-waisted jeans. Longline blazers extend down over your bottom and are versatile for work and play.

How do I style a blazer?

For winter, you can pair a loose-fitting blazer with a tight mock turtleneck, a sleeveless turtleneck or a long-sleeved bodysuit and jeans. A straight-fitting blazer works well with flowy skirts and also with pants. For a casual look, throw a blazer over a thermal top and head out for errands. Winter miniskirts and tights look great with boyfriend-cut blazers or with cropped ones.

Prices

Cute blazers start at $40 for polyester blends. Wool blends and wool blazers start at $100 and can cost upward of $350.

Best cute blazers for this winter

Top wool blazers

Free People Women’s Mari Plaid Blazer

Warm enough to wear as a jacket, this stylish oversized blazer comes in a seasonal, winter wheat plaid. It fits true to size and is roomy enough to layer a thick hoodie underneath.

Levi’s Women’s Wool Blend Blazer

This blazer comes in half a dozen plaids, perfect for cold snaps. The double-breasted style has a boxy, contemporary fit that works well as a jacket with layering. The wool blend is machine-washable.

Top velvet blazer

Draper James RSVP Velvet Blazer

This cropped, fitted blazer is the perfect jacket for holiday parties. It features one well-placed gold button and pairs well with trendy, wide-legged velvet pants. The detail on the lapels makes it a standout.

Top leather blazers

Nine West Faux Leather Double-Breasted Blazer

For an on-trend look, swap out your moto jacket with this leather double-breasted blazer. The black faux leather feels and looks real. It fits true to size and is a good value.

Sebby Women’s Faux Leather Blazer

This pretty faux leather blazer comes in light pastel shades. It has an open front that works well over thick sweaters and falls below the waist. It features roll-cuff long sleeves.

Top blazers for the money

Ebossy Women’s Notch Lapel Boyfriend Blazer

If you’re looking for a tweed blazer, this one comes in classic houndstooth plaids. The boyfriend cut is boxy and layers well over winter sweaters. It’s lined, features fully functional pockets and is heavyweight.

Nine West Double-Breasted Blazer

For a straightforward blazer that you can wear to the office, this polyester blend comes in black, blue and plaid. Best of all, it looks more expensive than it is. The double-breasted cut is roomy.

Nine West Relaxed Blazer

For a more casual cut, this versatile blazer can be worn to work or to play. The material is soft and stretchy, and it hits just below the hip. You can wear it with dresses, skirts or pants.

Calvin Klein Women’s Two-Button Lux Blazer

Instantly dress up any outfit with this chic fitted blazer from a beloved name in fashion. It comes in seven colors, including black, navy and charcoal, and a range of sizes from 0 to 24-plus.

BZB Women’s Casual Blazers

This classic blazer looks like tweed but is a fraction of the cost of a real wool blazer. The polyester blend is unexpectedly soft. The lined blazer is thick and can be worn as a coat.

