Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirts are best?

When the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” debuted in 1991, fans fell in love with Belle, Beast and the other characters from the film. “Beauty and the Beast” shirts give you the chance to show your love for the movie wherever you go. You can also find shirts from the 2017 live-action version of the story. Whether you prefer T-shirts or sweatshirts, there are shirts with characters and sayings that express exactly who you are.

If you are looking for a shirt that captures the animated film’s beauty and charm, then the “Beauty and the Beast” Graphic T-Shirt is the one for you.

What to know before you buy a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt

Characters

Some shirts feature the whole -cast, while others have one or two characters. Belle and Beast are often paired together in poses such as their classic ballroom dance. Look for Belle in her blue and white outfit from the town or her lovely yellow ball gown. You can also find Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere and Cogsworth on their own shirts or in groups, and there are shirts that capture Gaston’s vain personality.

Version of characters

Some shirts show the animated “Beauty and the Beast” characters and others show the live-action ones. There are shirts with quotations from both films as well. This really just comes down to preference.

Artwork

“Beauty and the Beast” is one of the most visually stunning films of all time. Look for shirts with artistic representations of the rose, the castle or its stained glass windows.

Type of shirt

“Beauty and the Beast” shirts come in any style imaginable, from short- and long-sleeved T-shirts and tank tops to crew neck and hooded sweatshirts. Consider the preference of your recipient based on the climate in which they live and their personal style.

Family sets

You can find matching sets for moms, dads and kids that can even be personalized. These are especially cute for “Beauty and the Beast”-themed birthday parties.

What to look for in a quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt

Inspirational and classic messages

Many “Beauty and the Beast” shirts seek to capture the spirit of the movie. They include inspirational messages such as â€œOpen your heart to new adventuresâ€ and â€œBeauty is found within.â€ Many shirts also have the classic phrase, â€œTale as old as time.â€

Modern, funny sayings

Many “Beauty and the Beast” shirts have modern, funny sayings that reflect the characters’ personalities in a new way. There is a Belle shirt that illustrates her love for reading that says, â€œMy weekend is booked.â€ The Beast looks grumpy on shirts that say, â€œCurrent mood,â€ â€œ#Moodyâ€ or â€œ#Beast.â€ Lumiere holds up his candle hands with the saying, â€œThis is lit.â€ Mrs. Potts and Chip appear on a shirt that says, â€œCute-tea.â€

Gaston shows off his muscles on shirts that read, â€œI’m kind of a big deal,â€ â€œStraight outta the gymâ€ and â€œNo one lifts like Gaston.â€ One of the funniest ones says, â€œWinner of the no Belle prize.â€ There are also shirts that bring him into today’s world by imagining â€œGaston’s Gym.â€

Costume shirts

Some shirts are designed to make it look like you are wearing Belle’s gown or Beast’s suit. They look like costumes when you put them on. These can be fun not only at Halloween, but any time you want to show off your -fandom.

Couples shirts

Couples can find matching sets that have two shirts, one that says Beauty and one that says Beast. You can decide which is which.

Holiday shirts

Look for Christmas sweater pattern shirts with “Beauty and the Beast” characters. There is even a shirt with Belle, Beast, Mrs. Potts and Chip that reads, â€œAll I Want for Christmas: A Library.â€

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt

Expect to spend between $12-$25 for a T-shirt, while sweatshirts cost about $20-$50. Kids’ clothing is less expensive than adult clothing.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt FAQ

Are there ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt and pants sets for kids?

A. Yes. You can find outfits with matching shirts and pants that have the characters and symbols. For example, there are shirts with Belle holding a rose with matching pants with rose patterns.

Does Belle appear on shirts with other Disney princesses?

A. Yes. In addition to her appearances on “Beauty and the Beast” shirts, Belle is included on shirts alongside characters such as Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana and Merida. There are also sets of shirts for kids with individual characters that include Belle.

What’s the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt

“Beauty and the Beast” Graphic T-Shirt

What you need to know: This Disney crew neck short-sleeved cotton T-shirt features six of the animated film’s classic characters.

What you’ll love: Printed against a black background,. Belle and Beast hold hands while a cheering Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip look on.

What you should consider: A handful of people had trouble with the sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ shirt for the money

“Beauty and the Beast” Stained Glass Graphic T-shirt

What you need to know: This gorgeous officially licensed crew neck short-sleeved cotton T-shirt features the colorful stained glass from the castle.

What you’ll love: The colorful graphic is the stained glass representation of Belle and the Prince after he is transformed back into a man from the Beast.They are joined by human versions of Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, Fifi the feather duster and Sultan, the dog who was turned into a footstool. A giant rose floats above the happy couple. Choose from black, navy, cranberry, brown and purple shirts.

What you should consider: A few people were unhappy with the print quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Belle My Weekend Is Booked T-shirt

What you need to know: This Disney crew neck short-sleeved cotton T-shirt features Belle engaged in her favorite activity â€” reading.

What you’ll love: With the pun, â€œMy Weekend Is Booked,â€ this shirt brings Belle into modern times. She wears her yellow gown and reads a book while Mrs. Potts and Chip look on. A stack of books next to her reveals her plans for the weekend. Choose from black, navy, royal blue, Kelly green and purple t-shirts.

What you should consider: A few people thought the picture looked faded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

