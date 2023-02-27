Which highlighter blush is best?

Highlighter blush has become an essential product to every makeup artist’s kit. The luminous staple piece is often used to bring attention to prominent facial features such as the cupid’s bow above the upper lip, cheekbones, tip of the nose and eyebrow ridge. The possibilities are endless and it can bring a bit of shine to any makeup look.

A fan-favorite is Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which you can use as body glitter and face highlighter. It’s a highly pigmented formula that gently sits on top of your skin.

What to know before you buy a highlighter blush

Powder vs. liquid highlighter blush

Highlighter blush can come in various forms, one being powder formulas. Powder highlighter is great for layering on top of your base, especially if you use a powder foundation. They usually have the most pigment out of all highlighter varieties, and they’re the easiest to control when applying to the face. Additionally, if you’re prone to oily skin, a powder option may serve you better.

On the other hand, liquid can also help you achieve a natural glow. One benefit of liquid highlighter is how it lays on the skin. Since it doesn’t dry the skin as a powder can, liquid creates a wetter, dewier look. Moreover, a liquid highlighter will feel less cakey on your face and body if you have dry skin. Try combining and blending your product with liquid foundation if you’re going for an understated look with your highlighter blush. Take caution with liquid highlighters, as a little product usually goes a long way.

Color variety

Like any makeup product, highlighter blush comes in many different shades. It can be fun to experiment with what tones you prefer, but keep your complexion and eye color in mind to find the most complementary highlighter for you. Usually, you can find a lot of true blush colors (pink, red and mauve) that come as highlighters, and these are a wonderful alternative to traditional blush. Other popular shades include icy white highlighters and golden and bronze choices. Given the versatility of highlighter blush, you have a lot of creative space to play around.

What to look for in a quality highlighter blush

Longevity

Well-made cosmetic products should stay on for the long haul. Test your makeup to see how long it lasts and stays in place without creasing, bleeding or rubbing off. If it stays on, you’ve found a quality and worthy highlighter to add to your makeup kit. Anything that smears quickly or loses pigment upon application indicates that the product’s formula is cheap. Look for a product that you won’t have to reapply several times in one wear, since it saves you time and money.

Labels

Vegan products are much more readily available to cosmetics consumers, but make sure your product is certified vegan. Just the same, if you have a gluten allergy, the label of the product should indicate if the product is safe for use. Another rising feature is the demand for “clean” makeup that’s eco-friendly and free of harmful ingredients.

Brands

It’s wise to trust household brands to deliver a reliable and effective product. Drugstore brands and big retailers such as Sephora and Ulta carry highlighter blushes that are safe and quality. The products differ based on price and formula, but it’s best to buy your cosmetics from reputable and trusted retailers.

How much you can expect to spend on a highlighter blush

Depending on the brand and formula, the cost of a highlighter blush can range from about $15-$60.

Highlighter blush FAQ

How long will my highlighter last?

A. Every makeup product has an expiration date. On the packaging, look for a small jar symbol with numbers inside. Often you’ll see a 6, 12 or 24, indicating the number of months that the product will last after opening. If this isn’t marked on your product, replacing a highlighter after 2 years is a good rule of thumb.

Do I need primer to apply highlighter?

A. It depends on how you’d like to wear your makeup and the occasion. If you’re wearing a highlighter casually with a natural look, using a primer isn’t necessary. However, if you’re wearing a base foundation and plan on being out for some time, it’s best to set your makeup with a primer. A primer makes the highlighter stay on longer and shine more than without primer.

What’s the best highlighter blush to buy?

Top highlighter blush

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

What you need to know: This highly pigmented jelly-powder highlighter blush is an excellent all-around pick.

What you’ll love: Developed with a unique jelly-powder formula, this product glides gently on the skin to achieve a light, luminous sheen. Additionally, it’s gluten-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: This product is not certified vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top powder highlighter blush

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

What you need to know: This highlighter blush palette is for the daring and playful makeup wearer.

What you’ll love: This palette offers variety and flexibility with four shades. The formula can be applied wet or dry, depending on how intense you want your shine to glow. The pans in the palette are magnetic, so you can remove and rearrange the palette as you choose. It’s vegan, paraben-free and gluten-free.

What you should consider: Because of the volume of pigment, this product produces a heavy and metallic look rather than a natural, dewy glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top liquid highlighter blush

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

What you need to know: Lightweight and smooth, this liquid highlighter by Rare Beauty leaves your skin dewy and vibrant.

What you’ll love: This formula is certified vegan and paraben-free, making it a cleaner choice for those looking to simplify their cosmetic collection. It acts as a thin layer on top of the skin with a light-coverage formula. It comes in eight different shades, so you have plenty of options.

What you should consider: If you have oily skin, it’s best to avoid liquid highlighter formulas, as they might not lay as smooth on your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

