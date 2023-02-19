Which facial moisturizer with SPF is best?

SPF should be a part of your skin care routine year-round, even in the dead of winter. Your skin is vulnerable to many environmental factors, and UV rays are one of the most harmful threats. Applying SPF every day — even when it’s cloudy — can greatly reduce your risk of skin damage and prevent early signs of aging.

Sunscreen is vital to your skin’s health, but so is a moisturizer. Take care of your skin and simplify your skin care routine by investing in a facial moisturizer with SPF. La Roche-Posay Double Repair Moisturizer UV 30 SPF provides you with the benefits of a moisturizer and sunscreen protection in one product.

What to know before you buy a facial moisturizer with SPF

How a facial moisturizer with SPF works

There are two types of sunscreens: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreen works to form a physical barrier on the top of the skin that reflects the sun’s harsh UV rays away from your skin. On the other hand, chemical sunscreen penetrates the surface of your skin then absorbs sun rays before they can cause damage to your skin. Both are considered safe by the FDA, but mineral sunscreen is said to be more environmentally friendly.

How much SPF should I have in my facial moisturizer?

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, you should wear at least an SPF of 15 or higher if you spend most of your time indoors; otherwise, you should use an SPF of 30 or higher. For facial moisturizers with SPF, most dermatologists recommend SPF 30 or higher to everyone, no matter their daily time spent in the sun. They also recommend choosing an SPF moisturizer with broad-spectrum sunscreen to block both UVA and UVB rays.

Consider your skin type

You should choose a moisturizer based on your skin type. If you have oily skin, you want a lighter texture or one that’s noncomedogenic. Noncomedogenic means that the formula won’t clog pores, which is best for oily and acne-prone skin. Mineral sunscreen is said to be better for sensitive skin since it sits on the surface instead of sinking into your skin.

Those with dry skin should opt for a thicker texture and look for moisturizing sunscreens with hydrating ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid to help with dryness.

Facial moisturizer with SPF features

Ingredients

Zinc oxide is very effective against UV rays and is often found in a mineral or physical sunscreen. Mexoryl SX is used in chemical sunscreens across the globe and helps block sun rays that cause early signs of aging. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, avoid avobenzone, oxybenzone and octinoxate, since they tend to be greasy and can irritate the skin.

Tint

A facial moisturizer with SPF saves you time and money since you’re multitasking by covering two skin care concerns in one product — sunscreen and moisturizer. Tinted SPF moisturizers hydrate, protect and even out your skin tone, helping accomplish your skin care goals with a low-maintenance yet effective morning routine.

Scent

Many are averse to the smell of sunscreen, which tends to get more potent at higher SPF levels. Luckily, many SPF moisturizers have scents added to the formula to help cover up the smell of sunscreen. Keep in mind that scents can cause skin irritation.

How much you can expect to spend on a facial moisturizer with SPF

With so many options, the cost of facial moisturizers with SPF can range from $10-$80.

Facial moisturizer with SPF FAQ

How should you apply sunscreen?

A. Sunscreen should only be applied in the morning, after cleansing and before applying makeup. In other words, it should be the last step in your skin care routine. You should use about a nickel’s worth of sunscreen on your face and should reapply throughout the day if you find yourself sweating or swimming.

Does SPF moisturizer work as well as sunscreen?

A. Some people may recommend that moisturizer and sunscreen should be two separate steps to get the best results for hydration and protection, but the best sunscreen is the one that you’ll actually wear. SPF moisturizers are convenient and save you money, making them a popular skin care choice that’s effective and easy to use.

What’s the best facial moisturizer with SPF to buy?

Top facial moisturizer with SPF

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50

What you need to know: Excellent hydration, reliable sun protection and quality ingredients earn Dermalogica’s popular moisturizer with SPF the top spot on our list.

What you’ll love: This moisturizer contains SPF 50 for outstanding protection against UVA and UVB rays. It’s made with peptides, squalane, plant oils and antioxidants that protect and moisturize. It doesn’t contain harsh additives.

What you should consider: The price of this SPF moisturizer is high, but most fans agree that it’s a worthwhile investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Top facial moisturizer with SPF for the money

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

What you need to know: This broad-spectrum moisturizer is lightweight and nongreasy, making it a great option for acne-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It leaves behind a matte finish and is formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore the skin’s natural barrier. This moisturizer is recommended for daily use by the Skin Cancer Foundation and is noncomedogenic.

What you should consider: Some customers had problems with this moisturizer peeling under their makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30

What you need to know: This facial moisturizer protects against UVA and UVB rays, making it a great broad-spectrum option that leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated all day.

What you’ll love: The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it an excellent option for wearing under makeup. It’s oil-free and contains hydrating ingredients — such as glycerin — that allow the skin to retain moisture. The niacinamide in this moisturizer helps soothe the skin, while the ceramide-3 replenishes the skin’s surface. It’s perfect for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Those with extremely dry skin may prefer a thicker formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

