Indulging in a long, hot bath in the tub is a relaxing experience, but you can take your soak to the next level when you add a bath bomb to the water. These colorful bath-time must-haves fizz when they are immersed in water.

In addition to being fun to use, bath bombs also produce delightful scents and contain ingredients that are good for the skin. We sought out the top brands on the market to help you find a set that will make you look forward to your daily bath.

Bath bomb ingredients

It may seem like magic when a bath bomb erupts into fizzy bubbles when dunked into water, but the key ingredients produce this sensory effect.

Bath bombs are made with a base of sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda, and citric acid, which create an effervescent effect when they come into contact with water. These ingredients are often combined with cornstarch and are compacted and formed to make bath bombs.

Bath bombs also contain other ingredients, such as natural and essential oils, that nourish the skin and produce pleasant scents. Most contain dyes that give the bombs their lovely colors. Keep in mind that the best bath bombs are made with ingredients that are natural and organic and are free of synthetic colors and fragrances that can irritate the skin.

Other bath bomb features

In addition to producing fizz when dropped in the water, bath bombs have other features that make them appealing for bath time. Some other features to look for include:

A variety of colors: From soft pastels to bold hues, bath bombs are available in just about every shade of the rainbow.

From soft pastels to bold hues, bath bombs are available in just about every shade of the rainbow. A choice of fragrances: Spicy, floral, fruity and sweet scents are available.

Spicy, floral, fruity and sweet scents are available. Fun extras: Some bath bombs emit glitter or flower petals when they hit the water.

Some bath bombs emit glitter or flower petals when they hit the water. Quality ingredients: Look for ingredients such as plant-based oils and butters, natural salts, vitamins and essential oils that moisturize, condition and deodorize the skin.

Look for ingredients such as plant-based oils and butters, natural salts, vitamins and essential oils that moisturize, condition and deodorize the skin. Cruelty-free: Some bath bombs are made by companies that don’t test on animals and use vegan ingredients in their products.

Benefits of bath bombs

Bath bombs are definitely enjoyable to use. However, they are more than just balls of colorful, bubbly fun.

Bath bombs that are made of quality, natural ingredients are gentle on the skin and provide moisture without the likelihood of causing irritation. They also make bathwater smell nice and produce scents as they fizzle that linger on the skin. What’s more, if you are looking for a present for someone special, a set of bath bombs makes a great gift.

Best bath bomb brands

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set

One of our favorite collections, these bath bombs are large and produce outstanding fizz. There are 12 handmade bombs in the set with pleasant, long-lasting fragrances such as melon, coconut, vanilla, rose and more. They are also cruelty-free.

Pure Nature Lux Spa Bath Bomb Gift Set

This set of bath bombs is perfect for gifting, as they feature six large bombs that are crafted by hand and come in a pretty box. They contain vitamin E, antioxidants and essential oils that are good for the skin.

Beauty by Earth Aromatherapy Collection Bath Bomb Gift Set

Natural bath bombs like the six in this set are best for your skin. Additionally, they don’t contain fillers and are cruelty-free. You’ll get a variety of scents that serve different purposes, including joint relief and relaxing detoxification.

Aofmee Handmade Bath Bombs

Dessert-inspired shapes make these six bath bombs a unique choice. They are made of vegan ingredients, including shea butter and essential oils that are good for the skin.

Dr. Hempster Essential Oils Bath Bombs

In addition to nourishing hemp oil, these bath bombs are infused with organic coconut oil that’s highly moisturizing. They also contain vitamin E and are vegan and cruelty-free.

Relaxcation Handmade Organic Bath Bomb Gift Set

Attractive colors and stress-relieving scents make this set ideal for anyone who needs help relaxing as they indulge in bath time. They are made by hand without artificial ingredients and come nicely boxed for gifting.

Dove Lavender and Honey Macaroon Bath Bombs

Made by a top brand, this pair of bombs contains moisturizers that soothe dry skin. The unique lavender and honey macaroon scent is aromatherapy for your tub that also lingers on the skin.

Nature’s Beauty Oatmeal Fragrance-Free Bath Bombs

Although most bath bombs are scented, these stand out for being fragrance-free. They are made with oatmeal that’s soothing to dry, sensitive skin.

LotFancy Handmade Bath Bombs

Powerful fizz and an impressive selection of alluring fragrances make this set of 12 handmade bath bombs a collection that will make you look forward to soaking in the tub. They come in an appealing box that’s ready for gift-giving.

Bubbly Belle Bath Bombs Gift Set

Cruelty-free, vegan and organic, these fizzy bath bombs are the perfect little pick-me-up. They are formulated with essential oils and contain unique scents such as orange coconut and eucalyptus peppermint. They are also large and made by hand.

