Whether it’s beauty, fashion or home decor, trends come and go as quickly as the tide. While it can be exhausting to keep up with the ever-changing times, it’s also intriguing to see what new trends will dominate the year. Will you see a familiar makeup look come around again, or is a unique fashion style about to conquer the runway?

In the age of social media and worldwide TV success, many trends will come from influencers, celebrities or characters on a popularshow. From nostalgic fads to glowy looks, here are 10 beauty trends to try in 2023.

In this article: Tigi Bed Head Hair Wax, EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen and Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Treatment.

Hair and nail trends in 2023

Side parts: No trend is vacillating quite like hair parts. While 2022 named middle parts as the only acceptable hair part, much to the dismay of millennials, side parts are likely to come back in 2023. Celebrities are already kicking off this trend, including Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox. Slick, shiny strands will also be popular.

Whether you’re rocking chrome or classy nude nails, the focus in 2023 will be healthy nails. It doesn’t matter how elaborate your nails are if you don’t perform the proper preparation. Natural nails also accompany this trend, including short nails and the no-polish look. Anything nostalgic: Anything and everything nostalgic is in, from Y2K to grunge glam to Barbie beauty. For this trend, think about makeup and clothes that Jenna Ortega would wear while reprising her role as Wednesday Addams, Avril Lavigne in her 2000 era and ’90s-style Barbie makeup.

Makeup trends in 2023

Hybrid products: Less is more in 2023, and full glam is out of style for everyday wear. Instead, keep an eye out for makeup products that also offer skin care benefits. Think about minimalist products that look like skin, such as tinted moisturizers, instead of heavy bronzer.

To accompany the fresh, natural makeup look is a radiant, glowy finish. However, rather than adding a touch of highlighter to top off your makeup, this year’s glow is the entire look. Embellished eyelids: For a night on the town or to add a pop to a fabulous outfit, opt for an embellished eyelid. Choose eyeshadow palettes that include deep chrome or bright colors, and we’ll also see rhinestones and jewels adorning eyes. Body jewels are a definite yes.

Skin care trends in 2023

Innovative skin care: It’s typical for beauty trends to piggyback off one another. For example, since light makeup is in, we’ll also see innovative skin care become popular in 2023. Instead of covering up fine lines or dark spots with makeup, treat the underlying problem with reparative, replenishing skin care ingredients, such as retinol, niacinamide, peptides and hyaluronic acid. The focus this year is looking and feeling good in your skin. Also, forget about 12-step skin care routines and pick a few powerhouse products.

Instead of products getting all the attention, 2023 focuses on full body care, including hydrating body washes and reparative retinol body moisturizers. Wellness from the inside out: Beauty starts on the inside, and a much-needed trend in 2023 will ensure everyone starts paying attention to their internal cues. This includes vitamins, CBD products, collagen and probiotics.

Best 2023 beauty trend products

Tigi Bed Head Hair Wax

You can achieve sleek, shiny hair without flyaways with this beloved hair wax. Mess-free application is another benefit of the convenient stick design. It’s made with beeswax and Japan wax and is ideal for long or short hair.

OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil

This conditioning cuticle oil lets you nourish and strengthen nails and cuticles, and say goodbye to cracked skin once and for all. It’s formulated with a combination of rich yet lightweight oils, including sunflower, kukui, sesame and grape oil.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

From Y2K to grunge glam, create the perfect look with this liquid eyeliner that glides on with ease. Since it’s waterproof, don’t worry about smudges or runs until you’re ready to take it off. Plus, it’s ophthalmologist tested to be safe for sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen

Get rid of all preconceived notions of white, chalky sunscreens: This tinted sunscreen will let you achieve that healthy, natural trend. It feels similar to a lightweight moisturizer while protecting against both UVA and UVB ultraviolet rays.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand

Those trying to get their skin to glow like never before should check out this liquid highlighter wand. It comes in three shimmer finishes and three radiant finishes, formulated with silica to blur imperfections.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Since dewy glass skin is out, a soft-focus matte foundation is perfect to create a natural makeup look. With 40 shades, anyone can find their ideal match.

Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Treatment

From fine lines to uneven tone, this retinol treatment tackles it all, thanks to the addition of peptides, antioxidants and vitamin C. As a bonus, there’s no fragrance or parabens.

La Roche-Posay Niacinamide Serum

This serum is meant to help with uneven skin tone and discoloration so that glowing skin can shine through. It also contains hyaluronic acid to help smooth lines.

Neutrogena Body Oil

Care for the skin on your body as much as the skin on your face. This product is made with sesame seed oil and is fragrance-free. Plus, you get two of them.

Olly Undeniable Beauty Gummy

These gummies start working on the inside to keep our hair, skin and nails in tip-top shape. They’re naturally flavored with grapefruit and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

