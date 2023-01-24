Which moisturizers for acne-prone skin are best?

Since drying out stubborn pimples is an effective acne treatment, applying moisturizer to acne may seem like it would cause more harm than good. But even if you’re prone to oversized pores and acne, hydration is not the enemy. You should always follow up with a good moisturizer and sunscreen after applying an acne product to keep skin healthy, clear, and protected.

Before applying acne medication and moisturizer, remember to thoroughly cleanse your skin with an acne cleanser to get the best results from your skin care products. Cleansing will help prep the skin for maximum absorption by clearing out clogged pores and washing away flaky skin.

What to know before you buy a moisturizer for acne

Choose a moisturizer for that’s oil-free and lightweight, so it doesn’t clog your pores and cause more breakouts. A moisturizer that’s made for acne-prone skin and contains both nourishing ingredients and acne-fighting medications such as salicylic acid will help replenish hydration. Overall, you want a lightweight moisturizer that won’t clog pores.

Best moisturizers for acne

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-free Gel Cream

This oil-free gel cream is made for normal to oily skin, but is also an excellent option for combination skin, which tends to dry out. Its creamy texture is moisturizing yet lightweight, and will help control facial shine due to excess oil, while still supplying a good amount of hydration. You’ll love how the cooling effect leaves your skin feeling refreshed and balanced.

Sold by Sephora , Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer

This affordable acne moisturizer includes salicylic acid, an effective acne medication, and moisturizes acne-prone skin while working to clear breakouts. It has a light grapefruit scent, so keep that in mind if you’re sensitive to fragrances. It’s lightweight, so you won’t have to worry about feeling greasy after applying.

Sold by Amazon

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen

Sunscreen is important to skin health, but many sunscreens tend to leave your skin feeling greasy. With this oil control moisturizer, you won’t have to worry about the texture being too heavy, making it perfect for oily skin. It will save a step in your skin care routine since it has a sun protection factor of 30. Differin’s Micropearl technology helps absorb oil, leaving behind a matte finish and soothing the drying effects of acne treatments.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer

Perfect for dry skin, this moisturizer boosts radiance and glow without clogging pores. Its watermelon extract contains essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory ingredients that help reduce redness and irritation. It feels cool on contact and instantly absorbs into skin, making it great for wearing under makeup.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

While this moisturizer is on the expensive side, the customer reviews justify the price. It’s a cream-to-water moisturizer that isn’t greasy, has an SPF of 45 and is water-resistant. Its hyaluronic acid leaves skin feeling soft, and its water element contributes to hydration without clogging pores.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Target and Amazon

ELa Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay creates products that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Its oil-free moisturizer is great for oily skin, and its mattifying formula is safe to use daily. This moisturizer effectively hydrates and reduces shine, leaving a matte finish that works well under makeup.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Target

Aveeno Clear Complexion Salicylic Acne-Fighting Daily Facial Moisturizer

Made with salicylic acid, this product fights breakouts while it moisturizes skin. It also helps prevent future blemishes. The oil-free formula is non-comedogenic, so it doesn’t clog pores. It’s also lightweight and absorbs quickly. The handy pump bottle makes applying it easy.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

This night cream is a bestseller for its intense hydration without leaving behind a greasy feel. Made for all skin types, it smooths fine lines and rejuvenates tired skin overnight. It contains ingredients such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which help calm skin and let it to retain water to stay hydrated.

Sold by Amazon , Target and Ulta Beauty

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil

Sometimes oily skin is a sign you’re drying out your skin, causing it to overproduce oils. This face oil moisturizes and clears pores with its acne-fighting ingredients. It contains salicylic acid, which is effective on acne but can be very drying. It replenishes dryness with other ingredients, such as milk thistle and cucumber seed oil. Not only does it help soothe blemishes, it also brightens the appearance of acne scars.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Target

Origins Clear Improvement Pore Clearing Moisturizer

Origins moisturizer contains 1% salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores. This acne treatment moisturizer also contains bamboo charcoal, known for absorbing impurities. Combining these acne-fighting ingredients makes for oil-free hydration that helps prevent breakouts.

Sold by Sephora , Ulta Beauty, Amazon and Target

