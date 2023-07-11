BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Grab these discounted luxury beauty products on Prime Day
Prime Day 2023 is here, which means massive discounts on top products across all categories are available to shop right now. You’ll already find deep discounts on many popular products on Amazon, including in the beauty and grooming section. There are lots of great savings on hair tools, electric razors, skin care products and more.
We’re eyeing the luxury beauty product category so we can be the first to let you know of any worthy discounts on these high-priced items. If you’re itching for a new luxe shampoo or high-end mascara, you’re in luck — many of these products are already discounted. We’re even spotting deals worth snatching up on some of our favorite products that have been vetted by our Testing Lab.
The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT
Shop this article: Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow, Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation, StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer
Best luxury beauty discounts during Prime Day 2023
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow 72% OFF
For a smear-proof liquid eyeshadow that lasts all day, try this pick from a celebrity-owned brand. This highly pigmented, long-wearing product is blendable and buildable with a major color payoff.
Sold by Amazon
Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 12% OFF
This gentle treatment cleanser from a salon-favorite brand is formulated with salicylic acid to help relieve and prevent dandruff while soothing irritated scalps. The dermatologist-tested product is formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. It’s color- and keratin-treatment-safe.
Sold by Amazon
Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation 31% OFF
This handmade pressed powder foundation helps you create a perfect canvas with a natural matte finish. It’s packed with antioxidants to deliver all-day hydration as you wear it.
Sold by Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner 30% OFF
Glide this creamy, pigment-packed gel kohl eyeliner pencil along your waterline. It’s easy to blend and smudge if you want a more worn-in look. Once set, it becomes water-resistant for all-day wear.
Sold by Amazon
StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer 29% OFF
Try this breathable primer that uses optical blurring microspheres to help reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles. Beyond its skin care benefits, it helps create the perfect base for your makeup.
Sold by Amazon
More luxury beauty deals we love
- SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand 38% OFF
- Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17 30% OFF
- Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush 50% OFF
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 30% OFF
- Kerastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil 20% OFF
- Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Antioxidant Anti-Aging Face Serum 30% OFF
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum 30% OFF
- T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer 30% OFF
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner 53% OFF
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel 30% OFF
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for All Skin Types 34% OFF
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse 40% OFF
- NuFace Mini Plus Starter Kit 34% OFF
- Laneige Lip Glowy Balm 30% OFF
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face 30% OFF
- Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Face Scrub Powder 30% OFF
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 30% OFF
- Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse 30% OFF
- IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray 30% OFF
- Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Temporary Eye Tightener 30% OFF
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil 30% OFF
- RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 30% OFF
- Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunblock Face Mist 39% OFF
- Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 33% OFF
Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best luxury beauty discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.
