Spend time near the fish you want to record. They won’t see you as a threat, and you will learn their habits.

What is the best underwater fishing camera?

There is another world swimming around under the water where you are fishing. Or maybe there is no activity in the spot you selected. Anglers know the importance of finding the right place at the right time, and underwater fishing cameras can provide eyes below the surface.

Underwater fishing cameras are versatile and reliable fishing gear that assist anglers in capturing what is happening beneath them. They can be used from a bank, on a boat, or cast on a line from your fishing pole. They help identify what type of fish are in the area, and they are helpful in dark, murky waters. For its versatility and high-resolution display, the best underwater fishing camera is the Aqua-VU AV-715C Underwater Viewing System.

What to know before you buy an underwater fishing camera

Do you need a monitor?

Underwater fishing cameras are sold as cameras only or as part of a monitoring system. The cameras are designed with high-definition color capabilities. They use infrared or other low light illumination to help capture images but not in real-time.

But if your goal is actually to find fish in the area, then a surface monitoring system is needed. These systems are connected to a monitor with an LCD screen, usually 4 to 9 inches, and show in color what is happening below the surface. You can hook up the monitor to a television or larger monitor. Knowing your ultimate goal can help you decide whether you need just a camera or a monitoring system.

How deep do underwater cameras go?

Most cameras can be submerged to depths of 50 to 150 feet. The camera is normally secured to the monitoring screen by a waterproof cable that keeps the connection. The cable is either secured by a manually operated spool or tethered to a fishing pole, then dropped into the water like a lure. The lured camera is smaller and not capable of recording real-time video. It works off a timed snapshot for determining what is underwater.

Which lighting source is best?

Some cameras use infrared lighting because it is invisible to both humans and fish. Infrared light does not travel far in water, limiting what it can illuminate.

Other cameras use red and blue light. Red light is best for close-up images, while blue light travels the farthest distance underwater.

What to look for in a quality underwater fishing camera

Video resolution

Video resolution is the number of pixels in each video frame and the number of frames used in each second of video. The higher the resolution, the greater the clarity. Frame rates are usually 30 or 60 frames per second (fps). The 60 fps option requires more memory but also looks clearer on the display.

Viewing angle

The viewing angle is the maximum angle at which viewers can see the display. The wider the angle, the better your chance of seeing fish below. Most anglers require a viewing angle of a maximum of 130 degrees.

Battery

Battery life varies among cameras. The typical battery life is four to 10 hours, and most systems have rechargeable batteries. If you plan to take long videos underwater, you will want a battery with extended power. Some systems also have battery-conserving features like remote controls and timers.

Storage capacity

Recording images and videos will require an external storage device as most systems do not have internal memory capacity. Depending on the size of your videos, a memory card between 8 to 32 gigabytes is recommended.

Warranty

Each underwater fishing camera has a limited warranty. Some are warrantied for one year and others for multiple years. Review your manufacturer’s details to understand what is covered.

How much you can expect to spend on an underwater fishing camera

Inexpensive cameras under $100 come without a monitoring system and are high-quality action cameras that are waterproof and capable of serving as a lure. Middle-range cameras, priced between $100-$200, have high-definition video and surface-side monitoring. Cameras over $200 have vivid LCD monitors and software that aids in illuminating fish and delivering stunning images.

Underwater fishing camera FAQ

Does infrared lighting scare fish?

A. No, infrared lighting cannot be seen by human beings, and it is believed it is invisible to fish too. The drawback to infrared light is that it doesn’t travel far, so you can only see fish that are near the camera.

What is the waterproofing rating used by underwater cameras?

A. Underwater cameras have an IP Rating. This stands for Ingress Protection which measures the sealing tightness of an electrical device against water. An IP67 rating can withstand water up to one mile deep.

What is the best underwater fishing camera to buy?

Top underwater fishing camera

Aqua-Vu AV-715C Underwater Viewing System

What you need to know: This all-purpose camera works in all types of conditions and comes with a high-resolution display.

What you’ll love: The infrared light won’t frighten fish. It has a 50-foot cable and comes with XD camera housing. The high-resolution LCD 7-inch display is waterproof and offers brilliant colors. A lab-quality lens provides maximum clarity.

What you should consider: The battery life for this camera was disappointing for some anglers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top underwater fishing camera for the money

Eyoyo Underwater Fishing Video Camera

What you need to know: This is an affordable camera that uses infrared light but also has white lights for darker water.

What you’ll love: The 7-inch high-definition monitor provides a clear, colorful image. The battery lasts up to eight hours after a full charge. The case is aluminum alloy and encases the entire video system.

What you should consider: The instructions can be difficult to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GoFish Wireless Fishing Camera

What you need to know: This camera has a hydrodynamic design that can be used as a handheld camera or attached to a fishing line.

What you’ll love: At 4.5 inches long and weighing less than 4 ounces, it is easily transported and can submerge to 500 feet. It takes photos in full high definition at 60 frames per second. It withstands freezing temperatures and uses LED lights for deep water or night fishing.

What you should consider: There were some reports of difficulty removing the Secure Digital card from the camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

