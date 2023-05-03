Moms like tech gifts too

Dads aren’t the only ones who like gadgets. Moms also appreciate anything that can make life a little easier. That is not to say that traditional Mother’s Day gifts are a bad idea. The stalwarts, such as cookware and flowers, still make great and thoughtful presents. However, it is important to not neglect the wants of a tech-savvy mom.

What type of tech gifts do mothers crave?

As Mother’s Day approaches, spending trends are becoming more and more clear. Moms are going to get tech gifts this year. However, these might not be the type of items you’re thinking of. They fall more in line with practical products. For example, countertop appliance upgrades, smart home essentials and fitness items are all options that, according to upcoming sales events, seem to be trending.

What affordable smart home tech does mom want?

The modern mom does everything. She brings home a paycheck, cares for the family and still finds time to keep the house in order. Anything that lightens her load makes a great gift. She could benefit from smart home devices, one-touch or programmable appliances, upgraded home security and more. Last year, according to an article on NewsNation, the top item on mom’s wish list was a nap. Getting her a gift that frees up her schedule means she can enjoy a little extra sleep all year round, not just on Mother’s Day.

Active moms can also benefit from great tech gifts

Not all tech that moms desire needs to be focused on making a better home. Some of the best gift ideas for mom can focus on her. Anything she can use to track her fitness, monitor her water intake, or better enjoy life will be appreciated. And items, such as wireless headphones, are probably less expensive than you realize.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for the tech-savvy mom

Fitbit Charge 5

With this fitness tracker, mom can optimize her workout routine to get the most out of her exercises. It monitors stress levels, heart rate, oxygen and more. The built-in GPS can track actual running distance during outdoor activities.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

She deserves the perfect cup of coffee every morning. And that is exactly what she’ll get with this Keurig coffee maker. This single-cup model is just 5 inches wide, so it can fit nearly anywhere.

Blink Indoor (3rd Gen) Security Camera

Safety is of utmost importance. This indoor security camera lets you monitor your home at any time of day or night. The batteries last up to two years and, with a subscription plan, you can store all video clips and photos in the cloud. The two-way audio lets you comfort pets while you are at work.

Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle

This smart water bottle takes drinking water to a whole new level. Besides coming in a variety of color options and having exciting glow patterns that remind you to drink, this model connects to your smart device and keeps track of how much water you consume throughout the day. Hydration has never been easier.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

Google’s Nest Mini is a tiny home speaker that can help mom organize her life. It gives her immediate access to her favorite music and lets her control other compatible smart home devices with just her voice.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds

If you want to treat mom to a great set of wireless earbuds, these are available for just under $100. They deliver high-quality audio, have a flush-to-ear design and come with multiple eartips sizes for a snug fit.

Other affordable tech gifts worth checking out

Kasa’s newest Smart Bulb is a color-changing, dimmable bulb that can be controlled with your voice.

If you have a tech-savvy mom, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) lets her control the entire home from one small sphere.

Raycon’s The Everyday Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds let mom listen to music, books on tape, podcasts and more.

The easiest way to make your home smarter is by adding certified-for-humans Amazon Smart Plugs.

