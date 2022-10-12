If you hate waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to cross some names off your shopping list. It’s a great opportunity to shop for tech-minded loved ones because you can find excellent deals on TVs, computers and other sought-after electronics.
This year, we’ve noticed Amazon offering significant discounts on the top model of Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV, Apple Watch Series 8 and smart home devices like this Google Nest Thermostat. We’ve gathered the most exciting electronics deals available during Prime Early Access Sale, so whether you’re shopping for tablets and computers, home theater items, home security products, smart home devices, or wearables and other tech items, you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
Updated: October 12, 9 a.m. PT
Lightning deals
Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K The Frame TV: 22%
One of the biggest TVs available, this immersive Smart TV boasts vivid color, stunning detail and an anti-glare display.
Kummel Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor: 33% off
Keep track of your fitness levels with this activity tracker. It has 14 sports modes and smart features to record your steps, heart rate and sleeping patterns.
This Lightning Deal is available until stocks are sold out.
HP Stream 11 Laptop: 40% off
This features 4 gigabytes of random access memory and a 13-hour battery life. Affordable and compact, it’s an excellent laptop for traveling.
This Lightning Deal is available until 1:00 am PT.
Tablets, laptops and other computer accessories
Fire HD 10 tablet: 50% off
This feature-packed 10-inch tablet is perfect for surfing the web, checking email, streaming your favorite videos and listening to music and podcasts. It has an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage.
Sold by Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch Retina Display: 20% off
This 13-inch high-performing laptop offers the perfect combination of power and versatility, making it one of the top-rated Macbook computers on the market. It’s one of the pricier laptops, though, so the discounted price makes it a can’t-miss deal. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Sold by Amazon
TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router: 10% off
This dual-band wireless router provides steady, reliable Wi-Fi connections throughout your house. It is easy to set up and can support multiple devices to keep everyone happy. It has three external antennas for long-range Wi-Fi and can reach speeds of up to 1300Mbps on 5GHz.
Sold by Amazon
Ziqian 1080P Webcam: 37% off
Whether for video conferencing, FaceTime chats or recording videos for YouTube, this 1080p webcam provides clear, high-quality images that are sure to impress. It’s easy to connect to most computers and devices, and records at 30 frames per second.
Sold by Amazon
Anker PowerCast M300: 20% off
Make sure your video calls, video conferences and other audio recordings sound as clear as possible with this high-end USB microphone. It’s easy to set up and user-friendly, even for those new to working with a standalone microphone.
Sold by Amazon
New Periphio Auxia Desktop Computer Speakers: 33% off
These computer speakers provide sharp, premium sound when listening to music or streaming your favorite movies and TV shows. They connect directly to your desktop or laptop computer through USB and are compatible with most models. It has 21 RGB lighting modes.
Sold by Amazon
TP-Link AC1900 WiFi Extender: 13% off
If your wireless router isn’t providing the coverage you want for your home, this dual-band Wi-Fi extender can amplify the signal to fill in the gaps. It offers a simple set-up and can help increase Wi-Fi speed throughout the house. It provides simultaneous connections of 600Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1300Mbps on 5GHz.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: 51% off
This bundle is great for kids as it includes the Fire 7-inch tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a kid-proof case with a built-in stand. The Kids+ subscription gives you access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills.
Sold by Amazon
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: 32% off
This gaming laptop is the perfect gadget to play video games wherever you are. It has a 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of hard drive space, and uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The processor is AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-Core.
Sold by Amazon
Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse: 46% off
Stay ahead of the competition with this gaming mouse. It has seven buttons for quick actions, high-speed tracking from 16,000 DPI down to 1 DPI, and customizable lighting options.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Basics USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers: 8% off
Turn up the sound on any computer or laptop with these desktop speakers. The USB-powered gadgets have blue indicator lights and in-line volume control with a bottom radiator for powerful bass when turned on.
Sold by Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: 34% off
With a long-life battery, light frame and adjustable light, the latest Kindle provides convenience for any casual or avid reader. The Paperwhite is waterproof and free from ads, and comes with a colorful fabric cover and adapter.
Sold by Amazon
Asus Chromebook Flip: 35% off
This versatile Chromebook features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with thin bezels for an impressive display. The flexible hinge lets it be used as a tablet as well. The lightweight frame and 10-hour battery life offer convenient use for school or work.
Sold by Amazon
Asus TUF Gaming F17 Laptop: 15% off
For dedicated gamers, this laptop features a powerful graphics card, 16 gigabytes of RAM and 8-core, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Durable construction and dust-resistant fans provide longevity, while the 17.3-inch display and thin bezels offer an immersive viewing experience.
Sold by Amazon
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i: 35% off
This light, compact Chromebook doubles as a tablet with its touchscreen display and convertible hinge for convenient use. A 10-hour battery and capable processor make this Chromebook suitable for school, work and streaming content.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: 35% off
This 13-inch 12th Generation laptop features Samsung’s most powerful CPU yet. Weighing less than two pounds, its thin design and 360-degree hinges are ideal for wherever your work takes you.
Sold by Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen: 29% off
The tablet meets the laptop with this Microsoft Surface Pro. The 13-inch touchscreen and Intel Evo platform make interactions seamless. Choose from multiple memory and storage options to fit your needs.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet: 30% off
This affordable tablet is an excellent alternative to the S Series tablets. It has a vibrant 10.5-inch display, an upgraded chipset for fast performance, expandable storage up to 128GB and a fast-charging feature.
Sold by Amazon
HP 17 Laptop PC: 35% off
This high-performance laptop has an Intel Core i3 processor and a 17.3-inch display with a crisp HD Plus resolution and a BrightView glossy finish for superior color contrast. It has an Intel UHD graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals and the battery lasts up to 8 hours.
Sold by Amazon
Asus L410 MA-DB02 Ultra Thin Laptop: 39% off
This laptop is a great buy for those who want something lightweight to take on the go. It’s excellent for office and school work and has a 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM and a 14 inch display.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: 31% off
This tablet has a slim design, a durable metal build and a long-lasting battery that offers up to 12 hours of usage on a full charge. It has a vivid display and comes with an S Pen stylus for taking notes, drawing and gaming.
Sold by Amazon
Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop: 60% off
This Chromebook is the perfect laptop for students or anybody who needs a slimmed-down gadget. It has a 12-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor.
Sold by Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 8: 31% off
At a steep 31% discount, this Surface Pro tablet is a great deal. It has a 13-inch display, uses an Intel Evo Core i7 processor and has 16GB of memory.
Sold by Amazon
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: 47% off
This processor is an excellent choice if you want to speed up your computer with an AMD motherboard. It is the fastest six-core processor with 12 threads, giving you over 100 frames per second in video games.
Sold by Amazon
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: 59% off
Take control of your on-screen actions with this excellent mouse from Razer. It has a powerful 20,000 DPI sensor, and buttons that are three times faster than traditional mechanical switches, and you can customize the RGB lighting.
Sold by Amazon
Elgato Stream Deck: 25% off
Activate all your streaming overlays and actions with this stream deck. It has 15 customizable LCD keys, sits on an adjustable stand and is compatible with Windows and Mac computers.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 22% off
This phone can record crisp 8K videos. The included S Pen is ideal for video and photo editing. It has an impressive display.
Sold by Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: 26% off
This has 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. The backlit keyboard makes it an ideal choice for dimly lit environments. The battery lasts five to seven hours on a single charge.
Sold by Amazon
Tech deals and discounts that caught our eye
- Game on the go with this MSI GV15 15.6-Inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop, which is 17% off right now. It has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB of RAM.
- Available at a 65% discount, SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD external hard drive ensures you’ll never run out of storage space.
- Extend your Wi-Fi signal with the TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender that’s 50% off. It covers up to 1,500 square feet and connects up to 25 devices.
- Charge your iPhone in no time with this three-pack of 6-foot MFi-certified Lightning charge cables. At 62% off, it’s a great deal.
- This Showpin Precision Screwdriver Set is the perfect tool for making changes to your computer’s hardware or quick repairs. Get it at a 36% discount.
- Keep the kids entertained on long car rides with these 4-pack Fangor Tablet Holders that hang off the front seats. It is compatible with tablets up to 10.5-inches and currently 20% off.
- The Afmat Cordless Air Duster ensures that your computer or laptop is dust-free with air that’s almost as strong as gale-force winds. A great deal at 20% off.
- This Norocme Cord Management Organizer Kit is 28% off.
- Access all your Google apps with this Acer Chromebook Convertible Laptop at 24% off.
- Get a 14-inch display without a laptop price tag with this Asus Chromebook at 44% off.
- Store all your cords in these Chouky Large Cable Management Boxes for 38% off.
- Expand your workspace with this LG 34-inch Curved QHD Monitor at 25% off.
- Add a second screen with this VESA-compatible HP FHD Monitor at 53% off.
- Upgrade your gaming with this Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard for 50% off.
- Work in style and comfort with this Anker Wireless Ergonomic Optical Mouse at 33% off.
- On sale at 46% off, the Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone which is great for podcasting, recording content and making videos.
- You’ll want the Anker PowerConf C200 2K Mac Webcam for high-quality conference calls, and you can get it now at 31% off.
- The Tecknet Pro 2.4G Ergonomic Wireless Optical Mouse is a great value pick for those who want to clear the clutter at their workstation, and it’s currently 52% off.
- The Redragon GS510 Waltz RGB Desktop Speakers offer enhanced bass and are on sale at 49% off.
- Give your hands and arms a rest and stream from your tablet comfortably with the Gooseneck Table Holder, on sale at 39% off.
- This portable solar power bank is excellent for charging your devices on the go and you can buy it at 23% off.
- The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones have top-notch noise cancellation capabilities. You can buy them for 51% off.
Smart TVs and home theater accessories
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: 16% off
This 55-inch smart TV lets you stream directly from your favorite services, including Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. It offers excellent 4K resolution too, so you get clear, vivid images that make movies and TV shows even more exciting.
Sold by Amazon
Pokitter Wi-Fi Projector Native 1080p: 29% off
Enjoy your favorite movies on a big screen with this portable 1080p projector. It can project on nearly any wall or projection screen and provides sharp, high-quality images. It has a brightness of 9,000 lumens and projects a 120-inch image.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround: 52% off
This premium 5.1 surround sound soundbar instantly improves the audio from your TV’s built-in speakers to make movie nights more fun. It is easy to install and can be mounted to the wall to help save space in your home theater setup. It comes with a 10-inch subwoofer and has built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.
Sold by Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: 50% off
If you don’t have a smart TV, this streaming device lets you stream from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. It is easy to connect to most HDMI-compatible televisions and allows for Alexa voice searches to find your favorite movies and TV shows.
Sold by Amazon
Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers: 34% off
Turn your TV room into a true home theater with these premium surround sound speakers. They offer powerful, distortion-free sound and take all the guesswork out of knowing which speakers will work well together. Each speaker features a 0.75 tweeter and a 5.25-inch dynamic balance driver.
Sold by Amazon
Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Portable Projector: 9% off
Watch as many films as you want while on the go with this portable projector. It has 200 lumens brightness and projects a 100-inch image at 720p resolution. The projector operates on Android TV, so you can download your favorite streaming apps.
Sold by Amazon
LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: 40% off
The leader in OLED technology, this LG 4K Smart TV boasts an impressive display with individually lit pixels for a faithful, vivid picture. This TV is suited for all content, as a high refresh rate supports live sports and gaming, and its AI processor automatically adapts light and sound to optimize what you’re watching.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series: 22% off
This mid-size 4K TV provides terrific value for those who want to enjoy casual viewing at home. The Omni Series by Amazon improves the display from its standard Fire TVs with more vivid, detailed images. Alexa is also enhanced, as you can use your voice to not only control the TV, but monitor other smart home devices as well.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 9.1.2ch Sound System: 31% off
This comprehensive sound system will transform your home into a theater with nine channels of faithful immersive audio. It includes a subwoofer, two rear speakers and two up-firing channels so sound comes from every direction. Samsung’s technology optimizes audio based on your room; if you’ve a compatible TV, Q-Symphony will incorporate its speaker as well.
Sold by Amazon
Panasonic Streaming 4K Blu Ray Player: 20% off
Nothing says movie night like dimming the lights and popping a disc into a Blu-ray player. Watch all the classics you have at home in Ultra HD with Hi-Res audio and Voice Assist.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI Cable: 35% off
Ensure that you get the best possible visuals with this high-speed HDMI cable. It has a maximum transmission rate of 18 gigabits per second, perfect for watching 4K footage at 60 frames per second.
Sold by Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K: 35% off
This streaming box is all you need to watch your favorite TV shows and films through your chosen streaming app. It supports 4K content, comes with the Touch Control remote and has 64GB of storage.
Sold by Amazon
Sony 4K UHD Home Theatre Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player: 16% off
In addition to playing 4K Blu-Ray discs, this player has built-in Wi-Fi, letting you watch content through downloadable apps. It incorporates Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10 for excellent visuals and audio.
Sold by Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: 44% off
This can be controlled via voice commands with Amazon Alexa. It’s compatible with numerous smart home devices and has impressive sound and picture quality.
Sold by Amazon
TV discounts that caught our eye
- Stream all your favorite movies and TV shows on the Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV. It’s a great deal at 17% off.
- Turn your regular TV into a powerful streaming device with the Amazon Fire TV Cube at a 50% discount. It includes the latest Alexa Voice remote and is compatible with 4K TVs.
- Set the mood with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box at a 14% discount. It changes the colors according to what is on the TV.
- Mount your TV or computer monitor onto any wall with this Pipishell Full Motion Wall Mount Bracket, which is 20% off.
- This AVStar HDMI Splitter lets you connect dual monitors to see the visuals on both at the same time. Get it now at a 40% discount.
- You’ll have the best sound for epic movie nights with the 40% discounted LG GX Sound Bar with Subwoofer.
- Stream and amplify your audio throughout your house with Amazon’s Echo Link Amp, which is 27% off.
- At $70 off, this Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer ensures that you hear every footstep and whispered voice while watching movies.
- Set up your ideal sound system with 25% off the Donner Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Receiver.
- Capture nostalgia with 25% off this throwback Victrola 8-in-1 Record Player & Multimedia Center.
- Get 29% off this 8K 20-foot HDMI Cable from Highwings.
- Stream all the music and audio you love with this WiiM Mini AirPlay 2 Wireless Audio Streamer at 39% off.
- Toggle between displays with this HDMI Switch Splitter from Gana for 35% off.
- Save $30 on this VMAI Bluetooth Sound Bar with Subwoofer.
- The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar is an ideal choice for those looking for quality sound in a compact package. You can buy it for 38% off.
- This Samsung All-in-One Wireless Sound Bar features immersive Dolby Atmos sound. It is available for 24% off.
Home security electronics
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Video Doorbell: 42% off
This video doorbell lets you know who’s at your door without opening it. The connected app sends alerts to your smartphone, tablet or other device when the bell is rung, so you can check what’s going on at home even when you’re out.
Sold by Amazon
Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit: 30% off
This comprehensive security system can give you peace of mind that your home is safe and secure day and night. It is easy to install and use and comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.
Sold by Amazon
Blink Outdoor wireless HD security camera: 44% off
Keep an eye on what’s going on at your home with this high-quality wireless security camera. It doesn’t take much time to set up and has a connected app that lets you monitor your home when you’re away.
Sold by Amazon
Beams MB360XT 200 Lumen Security Lights: 20% off
This security lighting features motion-detection sensors that automatically illuminate the lights when someone passes by. It can light your front or back yard and help you feel safer from intruders at night. It has 200 lumens of brightness and a motion detection range of 30 feet.
Sold by Amazon
Toeeson Door And Window Alarm: 46% off
Ensure that you know when a door or window in opened in your house with this security bundle. The 120-decibel alarm is loud enough to hear from 750 feet away and installation is easy with adhesive tape.
Sold by Amazon
Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro: 33% off
This home security camera provides detailed 2K coverage in every direction for peace of mind. AI tracking locks on and follows movement while sensors adjust brightness based on conditions. Floodlights can also turn on at night to discourage those around.
Sold by Amazon
Wyze WiFi & Bluetooth Smart Door Lock: 30% off
Keep your front door secure with the Wyze smart lock. Enjoy keyless entry and automatic locking when you get home. Pair it with Amazon Alexa for additional voice control over your front door.
Sold by Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: 22% off
Add video, two-way talk and advanced motion detection with this Ring video doorbell and chime. Get real-time notifications and use voice commands for additional controls.
Sold by Amazon
Emdmak Door Stop Alarm with 120DB Siren: 38% off
Stop intruders in their tracks with this door-stop alarm. It has three sensitivity levels, and the 120-decibel siren can easily be heard from far away.
Sold by Amazon
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera: 28% off
This spotlight security camera lets you see what’s happening in your yard. It records videos at 2K resolution and has color night vision and two-way audio.
Sold by Amazon
Galayou Indoor Security Camera: 40% off
Ensure that your family is safe with this indoor security camera. It transmits visuals in 2K resolution, gives you a 360-degree field of view and has a built-in siren.
Sold by Amazon
Guardline 1/4 Mile Range Wireless Driveway Alarm: 20% off
Know when someone walks or drives up your driveway with this security bundle. It consists of three motion detection sensors and a receiver. It installs in minutes, and it doesn’t require a Wi-Fi signal or mobile phone connection.
Sold by Amazon
LongPlus Wireless Outdoor Security Camera: 25% off
This home security system uses artificial intelligence to distinguish any motion between people, animals and vehicles. It transmits footage at 1080p resolution and has color night vision.
Sold by Amazon
Home security discounts that caught our eye
- At 54% off, these indoor Blink Mini security cameras alert you to any movement in your home.
- With powerful floodlights, this Blink Outdoor security camera captures movement in your yard at 1080p resolution. Snatch it up now and save $55.
- Available for 29% off, this Eufy Security Bundle comes with two eufyCam 2C cameras that record video at 1080p resolution and has a large enough battery to last 180 days.
- Keep your family safe with this SimpliSafe Eight-Piece Wireless Home Security System, which is now 40% off.
- Screwing into a light bulb socket, this Woolink Wi-Fi Security Camera has a 3-megapixel camera to record video at 1080p resolution. It’s available at a 56% discount.
- Create peace of mind with 47% off the Zmodo Wireless Outdoor Security Camera.
- This Kasa 4MP 2K Outdoor Wired Security Camera is 30% off.
- Take 21% off this Blink Outdoor and Indoor Security Camera Kit.
- Save on energy with this Blink Outdoor and Solar Panel Charging Mount for 42% off.
- This Blink Wireless Smart Floodlight 3-Camera Kit is on sale for 46% off.
Smart home devices
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off
This top-rated smart speaker lets you listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks anywhere in your home. You can pair multiple speakers too, so you can enjoy sharp, well-balanced audio in more than one room.
Sold by Amazon
Echo Show 8 Smart Display: 46% off
With this smart display, you can make video calls, check your calendar, stream videos and play music. You can also use it to control other compatible smart home devices with voice commands.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Basics Touchscreen Door Lock: 20% off
Get better control over your home’s security with this discounted smart lock with a built-in motorized deadbolt. It allows access to your home without a key, so you don’t have to worry about getting locked out. It even provides remote access, making it easy to let in a friend when you’re not home. You can program up to 30 customizable user codes and comes in two colors.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off
Get greater control over any device you connect to this smart plug, so you can turn on lights, fans and more with your phone, tablet or other device. It also lets you schedule when devices in the plug will turn on.
Sold by Amazon
Google Nest Thermostat: 26% off
This smart thermostat from Google saves money on your heating and cooling bills as it automatically turns itself down when you leave the room. It lets you program schedules through the Google Home app, so you know your house will also be the right temperature.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: 30% off
This innovative new smart device tracks five elements, including temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide. Use the app or any Echo device to monitor readings and receive alerts for any important changes to air quality. Connecting to it Alexa lets other compatible devices, such as a dehumidifier or purifier, turn on or off when needed.
Sold by Amazon
Wyze Outdoor Energy Monitoring Plug: 30% off
Control outlets around your home and monitor energy consumption with this weather-resistant outdoor smart plug. Use the app and voice controls to customize your electronics from inside or across the yard.
Sold by Amazon
Wyze Color Smart Bulb: 31% off
Craft custom lighting designs around your home and control your lights with the Wyze smart bulb. See more brilliant colors, create time-based lighting events and sleep routines all from a single light bulb.
Sold by Amazon
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids: 43% off
Pair this lamp with any compatible Alexa device and let your kids control the color and brightness. It’s the perfect bedside accessory as you can program different colors as a reminder for tasks around the house.
Sold by Amazon
Anker BoostIQ RoboVac: 43% off
Keep your house dust-free with this robotic vacuum cleaner. It automatically increases the suction power when needed, and the battery lasts 100 hours.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto: 70% off
At a 70% discount, this gadget is an amazing deal. Take Amazon’s Alexa on the road with you, as this hands-free kit easily clips to your car’s air vent. It connects to Alexa on your phone so that you can focus on the road.
Sold by Amazon
Smart home discounts that caught our eye
- Control multiple gadgets with the Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle. The pack of four plugs is 23% off and compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant.
- Sync your home’s lighting to music or the sounds of a film with the Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs bundle, which is currently 10% off. It can change to 16 million colors and has a brightness of 800 lumens.
- Control all your smart devices in your home with the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), now at a 40% discount.
- Keep intruders out of your home with this Smonet Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad. At 35% off, it’s a great deal to keep your family safe.
- Get 43% off the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control, which lets you manage your garage no matter where you are.
- The Levoit Air Purifier, which is 30% off right now, uses True HEPA filters to clean large rooms with smart WiFi controls.
- Take 30% off this 2-pack of Kasa Smart 3-Way Switches.
- This Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base is on sale for 40% off.
- The iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate WiFi Robot Mop is available for 22% off.
- The August Smart Lock is an easy way to access your home and ensure it is safe while you’re away. You can buy it for 36% off.
- The Fifth-Gen Echo Show For Kids includes a free one-year subscription with countless children’s books. It can be purchased for 58% off.
Wearables and miscellaneous electronics
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds: 41% off
Keep cords from getting in your way while listening to your favorite music with these true wireless earbuds. They provide excellent sound quality through the 12-millimeter speakers and are comfortable enough to wear during workouts and other activities. It comes with a wireless charging case.
Sold by Amazon
Furrail Wireless Charging Station For iPhone: 17% off
Never worry about misplacing a charging cable again with this convenient, high-quality 3-in-1 wireless charger. It is built to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. It includes a 18W QC 3.0 adapter and charges devices at 10-watts.
Sold by Amazon
Sony Alpha a7 Full-Frame Digital camera: 40% off
This top-notch full-frame digital camera makes a perfect gift for anyone who isn’t pleased with the photo quality of their smartphone. It can also record high-quality videos, making it ideal for any occasion you want to remember. It has a maximum resolution of 24.3-megapixels and the hybrid autofocus is 30% faster than the previous Alpha model.
Sold by Amazon
Amazon Halo View fitness tracker: 44% off
Stay on top of your fitness and health journey with this comfortable fitness tracker. It can count steps, calories burned and more from your wrist. It’s durable enough to hold up during even the most challenging workouts too.
Sold by Amazon
Oivo VR Headset For Nintendo Switch: 10% off
This thrilling VR headset is a fabulous gift for anyone who enjoys gaming on their Nintendo Switch handheld console. It provides 360-degree views when you slot the Switch into the headset and is compatible with many games including Zelda and Super Smash Bros.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: 17% off
This wireless Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy music, podcasts and more on the go. It is lightweight for easy carrying and allows you to stream audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device. It has an optomized long-excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators. The battery lasts 20 hours.
Sold by Amazon
Â
Pimax Vision 8K X VR Headset: 21% off
This virtual reality headset transports you into an 8K resolution wonderland with a 200-degree field of view. It is powered by two full-sized native 4K LED panels that deliver crystal-clear visuals. The headset has built-in speakers with powerful bass.
Sold by Amazon
Beats Fit Pro: 20% off
These high-end earbuds are suited for any occasion, whether walking outdoors or working out inside. They resist water and sweat, cancel out noise and fit comfortably and securely in your ear. Four stylish colors are available with a matching charging case that provides 24 hours of power.
Sold by Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4s Smartwatch: 43% off
This comprehensive smartwatch is designed for those who like to stay active. It tracks fitness routines, plays music and monitors a variety of health and energy levels. It automatically identifies your workout to track every detail while also offering preloaded exercises.
Sold by Amazon
Toshiba 10TB Performance & Gaming Internal Hard Drive: 33% off
Upgrade your gaming experience with this high-performance 10TB hard drive. Work and play seamlessly with the large capacity and 7200 RPM.
Sold by Amazon
Nest WiFi Router with 1 Point Extender: 55% off
Improve your home WiFi setup with a Nest WiFi router and extender. Ensure your WiFi reaches every corner of your home for the fastest speeds possible for up to 100 devices. Enjoy their smart speaker capabilities and control other connected devices as well.
Sold by Amazon
Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around-Ear Open Back Headphones: 55% off
Hear every beat drop or whispered vocals with these open-back headphones. The 50-millimeter audio drivers are housed in velour-covered earcups and compatible with any device with a 3.5-millimeter jack.
Sold by Amazon
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud: 40% off
These wireless earbuds are excellent for listening to music or podcasts. It is sweat and dust-resistant and has built-in Tile tracking technology. The earbuds last five hours, but the charging case gives you an additional 24 hours.
Sold by Amazon
Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack: 31% off
Know where your belongings are at all times with this handy tracker. The water-resistant tracker has a range of 250 feet and is compatible with iOS and Android phones.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger: 33% off
Keep your devices fully charged with this excellent wireless charging pad. It has a built-in direct cooling fan that ensures your device doesn’t overheat while charging.
Sold by Amazon
Nixplay 15-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame: 35% off
This Wi-Fi-connected digital photo frame makes it easy to send family photos to loved ones privately. Compatible with landscape and portrait images, the 15-inch turns on and off automatically when you are nearby.
Sold by Amazon
Miscellaneous deals that caught our eye
- With this bundle, turn your house into a smart haven. At 72% off, the Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug are all you need to have a great virtual assistant.
- Read thousands of books with this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle. At 34% off, it includes the Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon leather cover and wireless charging dock.
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are the perfect gadget to listen to all your podcasts and music. It’s a great deal at 30% off.
- The Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch is water-resistant, boasts an 18-day battery life and is 28% off.
- These Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) are on sale for 56% off.
- Get this Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light from Mifaso for 20% off.
- This Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is on sale for 17% off.
- Print labels at home with 44% off this Munbyn Thermal Shipping Label Printer.
- Take 22% off this HP Envy Inspire Wireless Color Printer.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to track time, health, and more for 37% off.
- Grab this sleek Anker Wireless Charger pad for 33% off.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.