Amazon’s annual Prime Day is a massive sales event where most anything on the website goes for steep discounts. From clothing and kitchen accessories to musical instruments and vehicle parts, it’s the time to be on the lookout for items you’ve always wanted.

One of the big-ticket companies involved is Apple, putting some of its most sought-after tech gadgets on sale. Apple’s products are notoriously expensive, so grabbing a new set of earbuds, a wireless Mac keyboard or an iPhone cover can save you a few bucks.

Planning with Prime

The first Amazon Prime Day took place in 2015, and since then, shoppers have been spending millions of dollars each year scooping up some of the best deals. Last year, more than 300 million items were sold, and by some estimates, it saved Amazon Prime members a collective $1.7 billion. The total value of all products sold over last year’s two-day event was $12 billion.

It’s no regular day for Amazon by any stretch of the imagination, meaning if you want to get some Apple products and accessories, the last thing you need is to see “insufficient funds” when trying to buy something. Amazon hasn’t announced the dates for 2023 yet, but it’s a safe bet to assume that it will be at the end of June or early July — so start putting money away now.

Best products Apple usually discounts on Prime Day

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1

With a battery life of almost 18 hours and a powerful M1 chip, this MacBook Air is a workhorse for anybody who isn’t office-bound. It has a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and is compatible with various productivity apps such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and Google Drive. It might not be the latest MacBook Air, but it’s an excellent value when it goes on sale during Prime Day at a steep discount.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Listen to all your favorite music and podcasts with Apple’s powerful headphones. AirPods Max have large audio drivers powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, giving you superb spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Active Noise Cancellation to block unwanted ambient sounds and a battery that lasts around 12 hours. They also have a Transparency mode so you can hear what’s happening around you.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE

A smartwatch is a handy tool for checking messages and emails at a glance without taking out your phone. The Watch SE isn’t as technologically advanced as later models from Apple, but at a Prime Day discount, it’s a solid purchase. It has a 40-millimeter display that incorporates an activity tracker, heart rate monitor and a sleep monitor, and you can control it with your voice to make phone calls or listen to music.

Sold by Amazon

Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is the pinnacle of Apple’s laptop offerings, and it’s extra valuable when you pick it up at a discount. This model has a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, the Apple M1 Max chip and 512GB of internal storage. The 10-core central processing unit is three times faster than previous MacBook Pro models, and the 64GB memory is more than enough for resource-intensive tasks. The battery lasts about 17 hours, the bezel has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera built-in and there’s a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers to reduce distortion.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There are many tablets to choose from, but none can hold a candle to Apple’s iPad — especially when you score a deep discount during Prime Day. This ninth-generation tablet has a 10.2-inch Retina display, is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has an ultra-wide front-facing camera for crystal-clear video calls. You can choose between 64GB or 256GB of internal storage, and there are Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi with cellular versions. It has the TouchID button at the bottom of the display, making it easy to sign in with your thumbprint and pay for services through Apple Pay.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

Apple accessories are usually not in short supply when it comes to Prime Day discounts, making it an opportune moment to grab yourself a wireless charging case that keeps your AirPods charged at all times. It’s worth getting even if you already have one, as you can keep the extra case in your vehicle. It’s compatible with Qi charging pads, has an LED indicator on the front to see the charging status and can also be charged with a cable through the Lightning port at the back.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

No matter the model, the Apple Watch is a top-of-the-line accessory. With a glance at your wrist, you can see the time, any messages and emails, your activity levels and even control the music that’s playing through a paired mobile phone. Apple Watch 7 has a 41-millimeter display, built-in GPS and various fitness and activity trackers to monitor your heart rate. The watch bands are interchangeable and come in various colors. Usually, you can expect to grab the Watch Series 7 at a 10% to 20% discount during Prime Day.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Step up your graphic design and drawing game with the awesome Apple Pencil (2nd Generation).

The Apple MagSafe Charger ensures that your iPhone and earbuds are always charged.

Type like a professional with the Apple Magic Keyboard, turning your iPad into a laptop.

Keep track of your belongings with this four-pack of Apple AirTags.

This Apple USB-C Charge Cable is a smart accessory to keep in your bag for charging on the go.

