How to get a PS5 at the regular price

The PlayStation 5 has been available for two years. Well, sort of. For the past 24 months, this Sony gaming console has been harder to get than chlorine tablets, baby formula, toilet paper and early Covid tests combined. But yesterday, the highly coveted PS5 was available for online purchase directly from Sony at the regular $499.99 price, and it got gamers excited.

What is the PS5?

The PS5 is the latest, most advanced gaming console from Sony. It has highly desirable features, such as an ultra-high speed SSD that lets you load games almost instantly, 4K capabilities and adaptive triggers that simulate in-game activities (in select games). The PS5 also gives you truly immersive sound that comes from every direction.

Perhaps even more appealing than the technology is the list of exclusive games that can only be played on the PlayStation. Some of the best include God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7. Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Why is the PS5 so hard to get?

The PS5 is in the midst of a perfect storm that has lasted for two years. The conditions that brought about this storm were fairly simple: huge anticipation and demand colliding with limited supply. Unfortunately, where many other products were able to eventually overcome the situation that was triggered by a global pandemic, the repercussions are still affecting the tech world. The problems with PS5 availability were a long chain of dominos that just kept falling: limited workforce, supply chain issues, chip shortage, war, scalpers and more. In short, it’s not just one issue keeping you from getting a PS5, it’s several.

How do you get a PS5 at the regular price?

Unfortunately, yesterday’s available game systems are already sold out. Claiming your prize takes a combination of strategy and patience. In other words, sit and wait. Then, when the moment is right, strike without hesitation. This typically means you need to sign in at Sony with your PSN ID credentials and wait. Alternatively, you can visit the PS5 page on Amazon and check back frequently to see if the availability status changes. It can also help to add the PS5 to a wish list, so you can purchase with a quick click when the time comes.

Popular gaming systems you can get right now

If patience isn’t in your skill set, here are a few great options you can get right now.

HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset

The Vive Pro is a high-end VR system with a 120-degree field of view. It offers 5K resolution and is suitable for people who wear glasses.

Sold by Amazon

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (Used)

If you want to be able to play all those PlayStation games right now, your best option might be to simply track down the previous PlayStation model.

Sold by Amazon

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S came out about the same time as the PS5. The big difference is you can get this next-generation gaming system right now with no wait.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

Remember when the Nintendo Switch was impossible to get? Not any more. This hugely popular gaming system lets you switch between console and handheld play.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is only a handheld gaming system. However, it has a wealth of your favorite Nintendo games, and more are constantly being added. Better yet, it’s great for serious gamers on a tighter budget.

Sold by Amazon

