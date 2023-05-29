Which headphones are best for camping ?

Getting back to nature can be an amazing way to de-stress. Spending time in the forests of a national park or hiking the Midwestern plains can make you forget about your worries as you take in the sights. While some prefer to wake up with the call of the mountain chickadee, others center themselves through music. It might seem counterproductive to listen to created sounds rather than nature’s own, but the two go surprisingly well together. If you have the right headphones for camping, that is.

Best wireless headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

If you’re looking for a great pair of headphones that fit over your ears, this model from Sony is a perfect option. They use some of the best noise-cancelling technology available. Through the Edge-AI system, they regulate and change the equalizer according to the music. They have a 30-hour battery life and you can receive calls through the connected Bluetooth function.

SoundCore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid

These use Anker’s hybrid noise-cancelling system that includes dual microphones to block up to 95% of ambient sounds. They have large 40-millimeter audio drivers and a battery life of 40 hours. They come with a 3.5-millimeter cable, even though they’re capable of wireless connectivity.

Apple AirPods Max

For Apple loyalists who enjoy camping, there are no better headphones to pack in your bag than the AirPods Max. They’re available in five colors and feature active noise cancellation. They respond to Siri through voice and provide up to 20 hours of listening time. As they’re wireless, they connect to your device through Bluetooth. No matter what you’re listening to, the Adaptive EQ changes the equalizer depending on the musical style and quality. Our tester praised these headphones for their premium feel, breathable ear cups, long battery life and crisp sound.

Best headphones for running

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

If you want to stay in shape while on a camping trip, you’re probably going to want to get in a run. To listen to music while doing so, you need a great pair of earbuds, and Powerbeats are a good option. They provide you with nine hours of battery life and are completely wireless. The ear hooks are adjustable to ensure a snug fit and they’re reinforced to protect against sweat and water. While they use Apple’s H1 internal chip, they’re compatible with iOS and Android devices.

JLab JBudsPRO

Available in several colors, these earbuds stay put no matter how fast you’re running. The Cush Fins at the top of the earbuds fit comfortably into the ear and three sizes of silicone tips provide added grip. The audio drivers are 11 millimeters and use high-performance titanium for better quality. They have an in-line microphone so you can take and make hands-free calls while camping.

Apple AirPods Pro

This is the best choice for Apple fans who want a subtle listening experience. They come with active noise cancellation while still having transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s going on around you. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music, while spatial audio with dynamic head tracking makes it sound like the music is all around you. The tips are available in three different sizes and they’re sweat- and water-resistant. Our tester reported that these are among the best in-ear headphones with impressive sound capabilities.

Best affordable headphones

Skullcandy Riff Wireless

When you go camping, you don’t always want to take the best or most expensive headphones with you. There are plenty of affordable headphones that are perfect for throwing in a backpack and hitting the trail, such as these. They connect to your mobile device through Bluetooth, though a wired version is available too. You get 12 hours of battery life and two hours of listening from a 10-minute charge. They’re available in four colors and come with a built-in microphone, volume and track control and charge through a USB cable.

Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX110

Retailing for about $13, these headphones are perfect if you aren’t concerned about them getting dirty, wet or damaged. The audio drivers measure 33 millimeters and sit inside swiveling ear cups covered with soft foam. These aren’t wireless but connect to your mobile device with a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Philips Pro Wired Earbuds

For a grab-and-go pair of earbuds, these get the job done. Whether you’re camping or on a hike, the 8.6-millimeter audio drivers produce clear music with no distortion. They feature passive noise cancellation and connect through a 3.5-millimeter jack. With the in-line microphone and volume controls, you can make and receive phone calls.

JBL Tune 500

With a tangle-free flat cable and foldable ear cups, these are a great pair of headphones to take on a camping trip. Their compact design makes them easy to throw into a backpack or keep around your neck. The 32-millimeter audio drivers incorporate JBL’s Pure Bass technology for crystal-clear sounds. The padded headband reduces discomfort if you wear them for a long time. They feature an in-line microphone and volume controls that can activate Google Assistant or Siri.

