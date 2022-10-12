This year, Amazon surprised its Prime members with a second 48-hour sale called the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve noticed that, as in years past, the company is offering huge discounts on smart home gear, such as the Echo Show 8 and Amazon Smart Plugs, as well as other personal essentials, including the Conair Hair Dryer by Leandro Limited and Crest 3D Teeth-Whitening Strips.
We’ve compiled a list of the best deals on everyday essentials. To help you quickly navigate to the products you need most, we’ve organized this list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
Deal availability/pricing are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times through the duration of Prime Day. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains.
Updated: October 12, 9:30 a.m. PT
Lightning deals
Levoit HEPA Filter Air Purifier: 20% off
This air purifier filters smoke, allergens, pet dander, dust and odors to improve the quality of the air you breathe. You can even add a couple drops of essential oil to the aroma pad to distribute your favorite fragrance into the room.
This Lightning Deal is available until 11:45 p.m.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery: 25% off
This features a versatile stand and includes a 24-month warranty. Available in five colors, it can be used to charge MagSafe-compatible phones.
This Lightning Deal is available until 5:00 pm PST.
Air fryers, Panasonic beard trimmers and other trending deals
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: 25% off
An air fryer is a game-changing countertop appliance. You can use it to cook up your favorite comfort foods in just a few minutes. Best of all, you’ll be using less oil. The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile model that offers a broad range of cooking features.

JBL Reflect Aero earbuds are essential accessories that help you stay motivated during the toughest workouts. The Smart Ambient automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to eliminate audio distractions while keeping you alert to your surroundings. Now is a great time to get these trending earbuds because they are so deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Fire HD 8 Essentials Bundle: 50% off
When you are creative, you need a tool that is as versatile as your mind. The Fire HD is a top-performing tablet that is adaptable to your needs. It has super-fast processing, an abundance of on-board storage and vivid graphics.

Panasonic Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer: 31% off
Facial hair can look sloppy in just one day. To keep it crisp, no matter what your style, you need a high-quality razor. The Panasonic cordless trimmer delivers a smooth shave that won’t irritate your face. It’s easy to clean and currently available at a sizable discount.

Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock: 39% off
Waking up can be rough, especially with a blaring alarm clock that startles you from a blissful sleep. With the Dekala Sunrise clock, you can wake up naturally to the soft glow of an artificial dawn and begin your day with serenity.

3-Pack, 6-foot Certified Lightning Cable: 62% off
Do you find yourself always looking for your missing iPhone cable? You’re not alone. This 3-pack of charging cables will make sure you’re always charged and ready to go. Don’t worry about sitting next to an outlet, as these cords extend 6-feet-long for your convenience.

Holstein Housewares Omelet & Frittata Maker: 25% off
You can make frittatas and omelets on the stone, but this non-stick appliance can make it a lot easier. It has a ready-to-cook indicator light that activates when the optimal temperature is reached, so you don’t have to worry about manually selecting the correct temperature manually.

Black and Decker Hand Held Mixer: 28% off
If you’re a baking enthusiast, give your hands and wrists a break with this handheld mixer for preparing batters, doughs, spreads and toppings. It offers five mixing speed settings and a turbo function for mixing thick ingredients.

Other top deals in this space
- These highly rated Oufuni Bone Conduction Headphones are on sale at 60% off.
- Get the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at 79% off today
- Get 20% off the Droneeye 4DV4 Drone today
- The Blink Mini Smart Security Camera is on sale at 54% off
- These The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers are on sale at 28% off
- Pick up some PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews for Dogs at 46% off
- The iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum and Echo Dot Bundle are a great value at 49% off.
- These Tide Ultra Oxi 4 in 1 HE Turbo Laundry Pods are on sale at 31% off.
- Improve your gum health with 40% off the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser.
- Dim your lights and switch the colors with the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs at 32% off.
- Get busy practicing some new skills in the kitchen with Mastering the Art of French Cooking at 58% off.
Ring video doorbells, Anker portable chargers and other tech and electronics deals
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: 56% off
If you’ve ever had a stranger show up at your door, you know how uncomfortable that can make you feel. With the Ring Echo Show 5, you can see who is on the other side and communicate without ever opening the door and making yourself vulnerable. The peace of mind this model offers is priceless. Since it is currently on sale, that makes it an even greater value.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off
Without an assistant that listens to you, you cannot get the most out of your smart home. Amazon’s Alexa devices are reliable tech that puts you in control. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular models in the company’s line, and it is designed to make your life easier.

GRV Smart Watch for iOS and Android: 32% off
Watches are becoming more and more essential to your overall health. The GRV Smart Watch monitors your heart rate, senses oxygen levels in your blood and more. Your doctor may even recommend you purchase one. Since this model is discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great time to put the focus on your health.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 24% off
If you had to get rid of every tech device you owned but one, chances are, you’d keep your phone. That shows how important this versatile gadget is in your life. With that being the case, you want to be sure you get the best. The Samsung Galaxy Z will not let you down. It gives you everything you need in one compact device.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: 23% off
Not everyone wants a smart home. However, we could all use a little convenience. If all you want is control over a single, hard-to-reach light or you want to turn on the fan without getting up, the Kasa Smart Plug is the device to get.

Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank: 32% off
This portable power bank provides at least four charges for most mobile devices and approximately two for iPads and tablets. It has USB-C and Micro-USB input ports for versatile charging and a trickle-charging function to juice up low-power devices.

Kasa Smart Light Switch: 29% off
This smart light switch is east to install and can help you save on your electric bill. You can control your lights even when you’re not home using the Kasa smartphone app, and also via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Other top deals in this space
- Get the Nanddi Gaming Headset at 20% off today
- The Lepow Portable Monitor is on sale at 20% off
- Get 47% off the Emeet 1080P USB Webcam today
- The Frameo 10.1 Inch Digital Picture Frame is highly rated and available at 20% off
- Pick up a new laptop: the Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop is now 60% off
- Get the Anker 737 Power Bank Portable Charger with 33% off
- These Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Headphones are on sale at 30% off
- The Logitech Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available at 36% off today
- Pick up a Vantrue N2S 4K Dash Cam with a 36% discount
- This JBL GO2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 45% off
- These Energizer AA Batteries are 25% off
- This Jteman Cell Phone Stand features built-in Bluetooth speakers and is on sale at 34% off.
- This Ailkin car adapter USB charger is great for charging your wireless devices on the go and you can get it now at a 49% discount.
- Get this Eufy Security Video Doorbell System at 47% off.
- These Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones are a geat deal at 47% off.
- Improve your gaming skills with 59% off the Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse.
- Get clear sound and a comfortable fit with the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds at 40% off.
- Pick up this Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor at 25% off.
- Take your sound to the next level with the Polk React 7-inch Wireless Subwoofer at 38% off.
- You can get the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Glasses at 56% off today.
New Balance shoes, Swarovski jewelry and other apparel and accessories deals
Swarovski Sunshine Jewelry Collection Clear Crystals Earrings: 43% off
It’s the little things that complete a look. With these Swarovski earrings, you can take your fashion game to the next level. They are sophisticated and cost less than you would expect for such an attention-getting accessory.

Swarovski Lilia Butterfly Crystal Necklace: 37% off
This gorgeous y-shaped necklace has a rose gold-tone finish and is versatile enough to wear as a complementary piece to most outfits. Plus, it has shiny rhodium plating, giving it a classy look and design.

New Balance Women’s 840 V4 Running Shoe: 30% off
These feature a comfortable, breathable design. They are available in numerous sizes and colors. Many said they were impressed with the arch support.

Hanes Women’s Sport Performance Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover: 43% off
This is comfortable and machine-washable. It pairs nicely with most outfits, is lightweight and is made with quality materials.

Under Armour Brawler 2.0 Pants: 35% off
These machine-washable pants feature a drawstring closure for a superior fit. They are comfortable and come in five colors.

Other top deals in this space
- Pick up some Tobeffect Wide Headbands at 42% off.
- This Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch is on sale for 70% off.
- For men, this Invicta Pro Diver Collection Stainless Steel Watch is 32% off.
- This elegant Swarovski Angelic Crystal Jewelry Collection Bracelet has white circular-cut crystals and is on sale for 35% off.
- These RayBan Women’s Square Sunglasses have a flashy design and are available at a 25% discount.
- Keep cozy in the winter months with this Champion Powerblend Hoodie for Men at 53% off.
- This leather Fossil Men’s Magnetic Card Case Wallet is 53% off.
Instant Pots, Hamilton Beach blenders and other home and kitchen deals
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off
The Instant Pot is a versatile countertop appliance that can make anything from brisket to yogurt. All it takes is a tap or two, and you’ll have a dish with robust, mouth-watering flavor. The best news is, this model is currently available at a huge savings.

Marco Almond Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set: 44% off
Every knife serves a different purpose. A serrated edge has a completely different function than a razor-sharp blade. To safely accomplish all your cutting tasks, you need a comprehensive set. The Marco Almond set is one that will go above and beyond your expectations.

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender: 39% off
A blender is a quick way to make a healthy, drinkable meal. To get the best one, you need power and control. The Hamilton blender offers both of those features and more, which is why it is a top-of-the-line model.

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer: 40% off
You spend more time prepping food than you do eating it. To cut down on the pregame activities and get right to the main event, you’ll want to get a top-quality vegetable chopper. The Mueller has all the essential features that can streamline your kitchen time.

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender: 31% off
This blender can deliver up to 800 watts of peak blending power and has a 40-ounce capacity. It has efficient ice-crushing stainless steel blades, six blending functions, a no-mess pouring spout and easy-to-use digital controls.

Other top deals in this space
- Pick up the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier with a 33% discount
- Get 50% off the highly rated Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
- This Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum is on sale at 20% off
- Pick up the Oxo Good Grips POP Container 4.4 Quart at 23% off
- Get the popular and highly rated Brita Elite Water Filter at 19% off
- Get 30% off this SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker today
- Pick up the Cuisinart 3-Slot Foldable Knife Sharpener with a 40% discount
- Buy the Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker for 30% off.
- Take advantage of the 30% discount to get the De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Espresso Machine at a lower price.
- The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus mixes, kneads and extrudes, and it is available at 21% off.
- Get this handy T-fal Professional Nonstick Heat Indicator Fry Pan at 52% off.
- Open cans quickly and effectively with the Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener at 40% off.
- Make baking a breeze with the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender at 30% off.
- Keep food fresh for longer with the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine at 39% off.
- Pick up these handy Rubbermaid 16-piece Food Storage Containers at 32% off.
- Get this nonstick GreenLife Cook Duo Ceramic Slow Cooker at 30% off today.
- This premium bamboo Royal Craft Wood Cutting Board Set is 40% off.
- Enjoy leakproof refreshment with the Contigo Autospout Water Bottle at 44% off.
Tree trimmers, Greenworks lawn mowers and other lawn and garden deals
Corona Tools DualLINK Extendable Tree Trimmer: 34% off
A string trimmer is the garden tool that gives your lawn a crisp look that makes it the envy of the neighborhood. The Corona Tools Tree Trimmer not only functions as a tree trimmer, but it edges as well, making it one of the most essential tools in lawn care.

Scotts Outdoor Power Tools Push Lawn Sweeper: 15% off
If you have a lawn, patio or yard, you need a way to easily rake and clean debris. The best models, like this Scotts Lawn Sweeper, will have the size and lightweight design you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.

BEI & Hong Mini Cordless Chainsaw: 30% off
A chainsaw is an extremely useful bit of outdoor equipment that can help you clear overgrown trees and brush and construct outdoor furniture. The BEI & Hong mini chainsaw is easy to hold and maneuver around any size task.

MaxWorks Compost Bin Tumbler: 20% off
When it comes to your yard, a composter is a tool that turns trash into treasure. All those clippings and debris and even scraps from the kitchen can be turned into food for your soil and garden with the MaxWorks compost tumbler. Today, you can get this popular model at a deep discount, which makes it even more desirable.

SnapFresh Leaf Blower: 28% off
Fall is here. The leaves have created a blanket that can suffocate your grass. The quickest solution is to blow those leaves into tidy piles so they can be mulched or removed. The SnapFresh leaf blower has the power to do just that, so your lawn will thrive in the spring.

Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose: 37% off
A hose is arguably the most versatile and affordable piece of outdoor equipment that you can own. It is suitable for everything from nurturing your lawn to cleaning your deck. The Joeys Garden hose is a durable model that offers compact storage when not in use.

Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower: 20% off
If you have a lawn, you need a lawn mower. The best models, like this Greenworks mower, will have the size and power you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.

Other top deals in this space
- Get the Serwall Folding Outdoor Patio Chairs today at 28% off
- Pick up this Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer with a 20% discount
- Get 61% off the Fire Sense Natural Gas Patio Heater today
- There is a 24% off offer on the Raindrip Automatic Watering Kit with Timer
- This Liberty Garden Free Standing Garden Hose Stand is on sale at 30% off
- Pick up the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill with a 28% discount
- Get a 33% discount on Arnold .155-Inch x 18.5-Inch Professional Xtreme Trimmer Line today
- The Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mix Grass Seed is available at 43% off
- Get these Tomcat Rat & Mouse Killer Refillable Stations with 45% off
- This powerful Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer is on sale at 21% off.
- Keep cozy outdoors with the Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit at 29% off
- These GE Lighting LED+ Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Light Bulbs automatically sense low light outdoors and are 27% off.
- Pick up this compact, easy-to-clean Little Giant Automatic Swimming Pool Cover Pump at 34% off.
Vigbody bikes, Gaiam yoga gear and other sports and fitness equipment deals
Vigbody Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 33% off
Who needs a gym membership when you have a Vigbody bike? This popular exercise bike has the workouts and range of resistance that will keep you engaged and pedaling toward your fitness goals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it at a wallet-friendly price.

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat: 44% off
A yoga mat isn’t just for yoga. You can use it to perform a wide range of exercises. The Gaiam yoga mat is thick enough to provide suitable cushioning and traction, which means you can focus on getting the most out of your workout.

Living Fit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: 20% off
Resistance bands are a low-impact way to build muscle. They can dramatically increase the intensity of nearly any workout so you can reap the maximum rewards. This Living Fit set contains bands of varied resistance to accommodate your fitness level.

Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smart Watch: 36% off
The Fitpolo fitness tracker is like having a personal coach training you to be your best every day. It monitors important fitness metrics, such as heart rate and activity levels, so you can achieve your fitness goals.

Darkrun Muscle Massage Gun: 60% off
After your workout, you will have some minor aches and pains. This is normal. It means you pushed your body enough to see benefits. The Darkrun massage gun increases blood flow to nurture and heal your muscles so you can have gain without the pain.

Other top deals in this space
- Get the Mind Reader Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar at 53% off today.
- This highly rated Marcy Water Rowing Machine is available at 27% off.
- Pick up the Portable Under Desk Stationary Fitness Machine with a 51% discount.
- This Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is on sale at 37% off.
- Get the Marcy Compact Dumbbell Rack at 51% off.
- The Gaiam Restore Resistance Band Kit is available at 20% off today.
- This Rawlings Eclipse Fastpitch Softball Bat 29% off today (discount varies by size).
- Keep fit at home with the Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell Weights Set at 43% off.
- Pick up some CAP Barbell Gym Chalk with a 41% discount.
- These sleek and comfortable Speedo Mirrored Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggles are 14% off.
- Get this Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Exercise Pedal Cycle on sale at 25% off.
Haus Laboratories lipsticks, Urban Decay mascaras and other health and beauty deals
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon: 67% off
Lipstick should not only coat your lips and remain vibrant throughout the day, but the best options, like Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, also moisturize.

Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer: 53% off
Moisturizer is the secret ingredient that keeps you looking your best. Derma E gives your skin everything it needs. It fortifies, nourishes and moisturizes to keep your skin healthy and smooth.

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm: 30% off
A good lip balm does two things: It moisturizes your lips, and it stays on. Mario Badescu’s lip balm does both of these things exceptionally well. With the deep discounts available during this Prime Early Access Sale, you might want to pick up a few so you can protect your lips all year round.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Conditioner: 30% off
This contains coconut oil, biotin and vitamin B5, making your hair feel great. It’s an excellent way to make your hair appear more voluminous.

Gillette Heated Razor Bugatti Edition: 30% off
This has a heated blade that soothes as you shave and features a design themed to the Bugatti sports car. It is a great razor for a close, comfortable shave.

Other top deals in this space
- This Magnetic Reusable Lashes Kit is on sale at 56% off.
- Get the Gellen Acrylic Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit at a 51% discount.
- Pick up the BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Face Cream at 45% off.
- This Andalou Naturals Age Defying Berry Fruit Enzyme Face Mask is available at 35% off.
- The Wet n Wild Pride Eye Shadow Palette is on sale at 30% off today.
- Get the Freeman Beauty Facial Mask Variety Pack at 14% off.
- Get 40% off the highly rated Province Apothecary Daily Glow Essentials Discovery Kit.
- This Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil is 30% off today.
- Enjoy fall nail colors with the Beetles Cozy Campfire Collection Gel Nail Polish Kit at 55% off.
- Great for exfoliating and smoothing the skin, this Pura D’or 20% Vitamin C Serum is 38% off.
- Enjoy these BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Steamers shower melts at 41% off.
- This complete Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit includes combs, shampoo and conditioner and is 30% off today.
