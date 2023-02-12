Which products to help your child sleep through the night are best?

It can be hard on children and parents alike when children have trouble sleeping through the night. Regardless of whether the child is a newborn, toddler or preschooler, bedtime routines can be a frustrating part of the evening that you both may dread.

But there are many products available to help. From supplements to musical stuffed animals, there are soothers out there to help the whole family get a better night’s sleep.

Best products to help children sleep better

Top bedtime musical soothers for kids

Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer Alarm Clock

This adorable alarm clock is designed to keep kids of all ages in bed longer. It offers a sleep trainer, nap timer, alarm, night light with six color options, and a sleep sound machine that can play white noise, ocean sounds and a lullaby at five volumes. The alarm functions are appropriate for kids 3 and up; the night light and sleep sounds help newborns, infants and toddlers fall asleep and stay asleep.

Lumalou Bedtime Routine System by Fisher-Price

This fun, rewarding bedtime routine system helps make it easier getting infants and toddlers ready for sleep. It’s a wall-mounted interactive device that helps kids get used to a bedtime routine. It uses sounds and lights and has a sleep expert-approved music playlist and customizable sleep timers. You can control it all with the Smart Connect app.

Top cuddly stuffed animals that help children sleep

Fisher-Price Soothe ‘n Snuggle Koala

Children can snuggle-in with this cute baby koala toy all night long. Its belly emits a soft-glow light when your child gives it a little squeeze. It encourages early developmental skills using soothing sounds and songs to engage the senses. It uses AA batteries and is appropriate for newborns and up.

Berest Baby Sleep Soother Smile Bear

This stuffed bear is super soft and has 15 soothing sounds, including a mother’s womb, a heartbeat, two white noises and 11 lullabies. It can also project a colorful galaxy of stars on walls and the ceiling. The lights slowly fade into different colors. It has an auto-off feature abd a Velcro strap on the back for car rides, rocking cribs or stroller walks.

Top supplements to help your child sleep through the night

Oilogic Kids Nighttime and Sleep Essential Oil Roll-On

This essential oil roller contains a safe blend for kids ages 2 and up. Diluted with jojoba and castor oils, the formula is a blend of lavender, cedar, mandarin, clary sage, coriander, chamomile and vetiver oils. Just roll it on the back of your child’s neck, the bottom of their feet and on their chest before bedtime to help them relax and go to sleep. Reapply as needed.

SmartyPants Kids Sleep Gummies

These delicious gummies support calmness and relaxation without the use of melatonin. The cherry-flavored supplements are made with saffron, L-theanine and magnesium to aid your child’s nervous system. They’re non-GMO and free of gluten, gelatin, egg, fish, milk, soy, shellfish, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts.

Top sleep aid for kids

Baby Shusher Collection

This extremely popular sound machine uses an authentic human voice to calm babies to sleep with a calming, shushing sound. This helps babies engage their natural calming reflexes and break their crying cycle. It’s portable, easy to use, and comes with two AA batteries and a wrist strap. Two timers go for 15 or 30 minutes, and volume is adjustable. It comes with pacifiers and swaddle blankets.

Top sleep training for infants

Owlet Dream Duo Smart Baby Monitor

Designed by experts with combined experience of more than 40 years, the Dream by Owlet is a top choice for helping kids and parents sleep through the night. It includes a baby monitor camera and a Dream Sock that lets you track wakings, heart rate, oxygen level, sleep quality and total hours slept. These results help parents make changes to a child’s bedtime routine that encourage better sleep.

