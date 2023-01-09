LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – The American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for the first time in 15 years on childhood obesity.

Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery.

One teen is sharing her story and hopes to reach others who may feel isolated.18-year-old Rose Garcia says she’s been overweight for as long as she can remember.

“I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight,” Garcia said.

The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise and medication.

“It was having some negative side effects, and I really wasn’t too happy with it,” Garcia said. “I communicated my interest in bariatric surgery.”

New guidelines from the American Academy Pediatrics highlight there’s more evidence than ever that treating obesity in children is safe and effective… watchful waiting or delaying treatment is no longer recommended.

“Childhood obesity can lead to a raft of physical and psychological conditions,” Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, Director for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Children’s hospital. “These include type two diabetes, hypertension and depression.

Dr. Ihuoma Eneli with nationwide children’s hospital co-authored the guidelines, which say effective treatment may include nutrition support, physical activity, behavioral therapy, medication, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

“It is not about a number with the weight or the body mass index group,” Eneli added. “It is about health. It’s about helping that child feel happier.”

Obesity affects around 14 and a half million children in the US, and those numbers have been increasing.

It’s been six months since rose’s surgery.. She’s lost over 90 pounds and no longer needs blood pressure medication.

“I feel like it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself, for my own health. But also mentally,” Garcia said.

She wants other teens to know they are not alone and that help is available.

The guidelines specify that doctors should offer kids 12 and older obesity weight loss medication options, along with behavior and lifestyle treatment and that teens 13 and older with severe obesity be evaluated for surgery.