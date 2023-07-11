BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
130+ Best deals of Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day has begun, so now is the time to shop! The hottest items this year include electronics, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can find huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs, beauty products and more. To help you quickly find the best deal of Prime Day 2023, we’ve curated a list of our favorites.
The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 11:50 p.m. PT.
Featured deals
If you’re looking for the best items in a glance, these products are our favorites for Prime Day.
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 35% OFF
If you get this intelligent robot vacuum, you can forget about cleaning for up to 45 days. It cleans floors and carpets, works with voice or phone commands, and offers faster mapping than the previous model.
Sold by Amazon
Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper 75% OFF
It is important to always look your best. With this ear and nose hair trimmer, you can do exactly that. This waterproof model has a protective cover that keeps you safe, while the blades slice hair without discomfort.
Sold by Amazon
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF
With the JBL Flip 5, you can have a party wherever you are. The small but powerful speaker is waterproof, offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be paired with other units to create a more immersive listening experience.
Sold by Amazon
GoWise USA Electric Air Fryer Oven 46% OFF
This compact oven is small enough to fit on your counter, but large enough to cook a meal for the whole family. It comes with 10 accessories so you have the versatility needed to cook anything from fish to a rotisserie chicken.
Sold by Amazon
Best Choice Products Outdoor Wicker Patio Fire Pit Table 43% OFF
This outdoor propane fire pit adds an elegant touch to any backyard environment. It has a beautiful wicker design and functions as both a fire pit and a table for convenience.
Sold by Amazon
Prime Day Summer Fun Deals
One of the best things about Prime Day is that it happens in the summer. This means all of those fun outdoor items that you’ve been hoping to get can be yours at a discount. Whether its swimming pool accessories or backyard toys, now is a great time to get ’em all.
- Intex 28005E ZX300 Deluxe Automatic Pool Cleaner 45% OFF
- Soppycid Reusable Water Bomb Balloons 44% OFF
- Airhead Big Mable Towable Rider Tube 49% OFF
- Intex Explorer 2-Person Inflatable Kayak 48% OFF
- Callaway Golf Rangefinder 43% OFF
- Sun Bum Reef Compliant SPF 50 Sunscreen 33% OFF
- Vistop Extra-Large Foldable Dog Pool 24% OFF
- Radio Flyer Stroll ‘N Wagon with Canopies 11% OFF
- Aegend Swim Goggles 30% OFF
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub 49% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 19% OFF
- Zerhunt Bubble Machine 49% OFF
- S+S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Chalk 17% OFF + $5 OFF COUPON
- Crossnet 4-Way Beach Volleyball Set 15% OFF
- Vistop Non-Slip Splash Pad 49% OFF
- Coolwave Inflatable Floating Dock $30 OFF COUPON
Prime Day Vacuum Deals
Purchasing the right vacuum not only gets your home cleaner, but it can also free up your time. For instance, some robot vacuums will empty themselves so you don’t have to lift a finger for weeks at a time. The listings in this category will help you quickly find the best vacuums for the best price.
- Shark AI Voice-Controlled Robot Vacuum 30% OFF
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO 18% OFF
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine 29% OFF
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 20% OFF
Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals
It’s not really much fun to buy things you have to get. However, when you can save money doing it, the task becomes much more enjoyable. Thanks to Prime Day, you can get your everyday home essentials for less than you imagined. Why not stock up and save?
- Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 28% OFF + 5% OFF WITH CODE DCK773P7
- CyberPower 10-Outlet PDU 37% OFF
- The Equadose Pill Splitter 25% OFF
- Duracell AA Batteries 11% OFF + 25% OFF COUPON
- Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel 20% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 34% OFF
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 21% OFF
- Contigo Stainless Steel Tumbler 27% OFF
- NOCO Genius Smart Car Battery Charger 25% OFF
- Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 20% OFF
- Kischers Safety Goggle Set 35% OFF
- Sun Bum Reef-Compliant SPF 50 Sunscreen 9% OFF
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beautural Clothes Steamer 25% OFF + $2 OFF COUPON
- Simple Deluxe Industrial Floor Fan 22% OFF
- Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 29% OFF + $1 OFF COUPON
- Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 28% OFF
- Aroeve Air Purifier 29% OFF
- Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 42% OFF
- Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 37% OFF
- American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set 40% OFF
Prime Day Back-to-School Deals
There’s no need to wait until August to start buying those items you know your student will need for school. Right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on back-to-school supplies for all ages. You can get everything you need before the late-summer crunch.
- Zinus Jennifer 63-Inch Black Frame Desk 6% OFF
- CyberPower 10-Outlet PDU 37% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- Logitech Brio 4K Webcam 38% OFF
- WD My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac 31% OFF
- SoundAsleep Luxury Queen Air Mattress 44% OFF
- Acer Swift X 14-Inch Creator Laptop 32% OFF
- Apple AirTag, 4-Pack 9% OFF
- Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- TP-Link USB to Ethernet Adapter 15% OFF
- SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner 7% OFF
- PGDLOF Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone 50% OFF
- Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Tumbler 15% OFF
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF
Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
It’s easy to get stuck using the same appliances year after year, never trying the much-hyped newer items because you’re comfortable. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new appliance and learn a fresh cooking technique that can make your life easier and your food better.
- Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 20% OFF
- Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 44% OFF
- SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker 44% OFF
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker 17% OFF
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 16% OFF
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 23% OFF
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker 20% OFF
- Nutribullet Personal Blender 24% OFF
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 20% OFF
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender 27% OFF
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven 20% OFF
- Magic Bullet Blender 6% OFF
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine 27% OFF
Prime Day Skin Care Deals
Your skin often gets overlooked when it comes to care. You need to protect it from the sun, moisturize it and nourish it to keep yourself looking healthy. This collection of products will help you do exactly that.
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF + $10 OFF WITH CODE 7DF45A2F
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence 42% OFF
- Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask 15% OFF + 20% OFF COUPON
- Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 30% OFF
Prime Day Makeup Deals
Be honest. Is it ever possible to have too much makeup? We didn’t think so either. Luckily, makeup is on sale during Prime Day. This means you can stock up on your favorites while also picking up some new accessories that will make your Instagram filters jealous.
- Rechoo Fusion Eye Shadow Palette 43% OFF
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 20% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 25% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Focallure 2-Piece Cream Eyeshadow Stick 38% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponges Set 46% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON + 10% OFF WITH CODE EIM2XTSK
Prime Day Lawn and Garden Deals
Over the summer, taking care of the outside of your home becomes a priority. You have to cut the grass, trim the weeds, water the garden and more. Prime Day is an excellent time to get all the tools you need to accomplish those tasks because you can save so much money.
- Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless 8-Inch Polesaw and 20-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo 6% OFF
- Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $100 COUPON
- Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer 12% OFF
- Reductus Retractable Garden Hose Reel Wall Mount 10% OFF
- 2Wayz Hose Splitter 17% OFF
- Snapfresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower 22% OFF + $20 OFF COUPON
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station 12% OFF
- Palone Electric Fly Swatter 30% OFF
- Blue Wave Gold Rectangular In-Ground Pool Winter Cover 13% OFF
Prime Day Patio Deals
Your patio can be an oasis. It can be your dream getaway that is only a few steps away. With just a few key items, such as a fire pit, an umbrella and a few pieces of furniture, you might never experience wanderlust again. Even better, you can purchase what you need this Prime Day at substantial discounts.
- Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent 14% OFF
- Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 18% OFF
- Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider 31% OFF
- Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF
- Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Sectional Set 22% OFF
Prime Day TV Deals
How old is your TV? If you had to think about the answer, it’s probably too old. Technology changes fast, and TVs that are only a few years old are remarkably inferior to modern models that give you the best picture through smart technology and AI assistance. If you are still using cable because your TV can’t connect to the internet, it’s way past time for an upgrade.
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 36% OFF
- Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 50% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 20% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Stick 55% OFF
- Wediou Projector Screen with Stand 40% OFF COUPON
- Roku Streambar 31% OFF
- Elived TV Wall Mount $3 OFF COUPON
Prime Day Apple, Amazon and Samsung Deals
Gadgets are toys for adults. Whether it’s a smartwatch, an Echo device or the newest Apple AirPods, there’s definite FOMO if you don’t have the latest and greatest. Prime Day is the perfect time to catch up. Right now, you can get Apple, Amazon and Samsung devices at prices you might not find again until Black Friday.
- Apple Watch Series 8 16% OFF
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 28% OFF
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 55% OFF
- Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen 50% OFF
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 45% OFF
- Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd Gen 54% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 21% OFF
- Hisense 58-Inch ULED Smart Fire TV 42% OFF
- Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-F Router 36% OFF
- Amazon Echo Buds 30% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 31% OFF
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 35% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 29% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 10% OFF
- Samsung 990 Pro Series Internal Solid-State Drive 59% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 50% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 21% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy A54 23% OFF
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 53% OFF
- Samsung 65-Inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV 5% OFF
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV 17% OFF
- Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar 45% OFF
