New year, new bathroom accessories. January is the ideal month to give your bathroom a refresh with new items to create a comfortable, spa experience at home. From scales to bath mats, bath essentials can be found made of bamboo. This natural wood is both attractive and durable so it’s perfect for the bathroom.

When it comes to finding quality bamboo products for the home, there are many unique items that will create a spa aesthetic, including shelves, caddies, organizers and more. Our favorite products will have you looking forward to a little self-care during bath time.

Bamboo is an excellent choice for the bathroom

You’ll find a wide range of bathroom items that are made of commonly used materials, such as plastic and glass. So why choose those that are crafted of bamboo? There are several key reasons why bamboo products will be welcome additions to your bath space.

Moisture-resistant

Bathrooms are wet environments that can damage some types of wood, but not bamboo. Because it naturally resists moisture, it won’t get damaged or warp when it gets wet or is exposed to humidity caused by baths and showers. This characteristic also makes items made of bamboo easy to maintain. By simply cleaning bamboo accessories occasionally with mild soap and water and wiping them dry with paper towels, they will provide years of enjoyment.

Sustainable

It’s no secret that bamboo is one of the most sustainable natural materials used to make home items. Bamboo is actually a grass that’s as strong as wood, yet grows quickly and doesn’t require strong fertilizers or excessive amounts of water to thrive. For these reasons, you can be confident that when you purchase bamboo bathroom products you are making environmentally sound choices.

Versatile

When it comes to household items, bamboo is a versatile material that can be used to make everything from fabrics to kitchen gadgets. It’s no wonder that natural fiber is popular among manufacturers for making bathroom products. As you shop, expect to find bamboo organizers, shelves, stools and various small accessories that no bathroom should be without.

Stylish

Not only are bathroom items made of bamboo practical, they look great too. This natural wood adds an earthy touch to any décor. Well-made bamboo bathroom products also add a touch of spa appeal, thanks to their usefulness and good looks.

Best bamboo products for your bathroom

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Bench with Foot Stool

A simple way to turn an ordinary shower into a spa is by adding a bench for relaxing and pampering while showering. ToiletTree’s bamboo bench is durable and stylish, and includes a foot stool for kicking up your feet, doing pedicures and more.

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Bathtub Caddy

This bamboo caddy will take tub time to the next level, as it fits nicely over a tub and features multiple compartments for accommodating different items. Holders for a tablet, book, wine glass and phone make it possible to indulge in relaxing activities while you soak.

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Deluxe Shower Floor and Bath Mat

Not only is a bamboo bath mat water-resistant, but it also offers durability that lasts. This stylish model is a good size, making it suitable for use by a tub or shower. It’s slip-resistant too, so you can feel confident stepping on it even when you are soaking wet.

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Freestanding Organizing Shelf

If you need more space for your bathroom items, ToiletTree will meet your needs with its bamboo organizing shelf. In addition to its good looks, it offers ample room for bath items, thanks to its five tiers and 14-inch-wide surfaces.

ToiletTree Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Shelves

Stash a few bath essentials and keep your dirty laundry organized with this hamper-and-shelves combo. This sturdy bamboo must-have has three shelves and three laundry bags. Once you sort your washables, the bags are removable when it’s time for laundering.

ToiletTree Products Deluxe Toilet Brush with Bamboo Holder, Pack of 2

Toilet brushes can be unsightly, but not when they are concealed in attractive holders. This set of two bamboo holders includes plastic liners for easy cleaning. They also come with two toilet brushes with stainless steel handles and replaceable brush heads.

ToiletTree Products Deluxe Bamboo Bathroom Scale

Because it’s covered in bamboo, this bathroom scale will complement your spa-like décor perfectly. It’s a digital model that’s easy to read and highly accurate. It comes with batteries so it’s ready to use out of the box.

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Towel Rack

This bamboo towel rack will keep your bath towels and washcloths neatly organized while it blends in with your other bamboo bathroom products. It includes three tiers with sturdy steel poles and a bottom shelf for additional storage.

ToiletTree Products Bamboo Trash Can

While you need a trash can in your bathroom, it doesn’t have to be unappealing. Made of eco-friendly bamboo, this trash can has a tapered design that gives it a contemporary appearance. It’s useful for holding small amounts of debris and doesn’t take up a lot of space.

