Which planter with stand is best?

Houseplants have surged in popularity over the past few years, with indoor gardeners looking for new ways to display their precious plants. A planter with stand is a stylish choice, especially for a plant that’s too big for a tabletop or windowsill, but too small to look good on the floor.

While you can buy stands and planters separately, purchasing them together guarantees a good fit. The stylish Fine Iris Plant Stand with Pot is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a planter with stand

Planter size

You should check both the diameter and depth of the planter to make sure it’s of an appropriate size to accommodate whatever plant you want to put in it. Generally, you don’t plant directly into these types of containers. Rather, they’re meant to hold plants in thin plastic nursery pots.

If you know the height and diameter of the nursery pot you intend to put in your planter, you’ll easily be able to tell if it will fit.

Stand height

Plant stands can come in various heights from just a couple of inches off the ground to around a foot off the ground. It’s a good idea to check the stand height before you buy, so you don’t expect something much larger or smaller and end up disappointed.

Depending on the configuration of the pot and stand, some planters sit entirely atop the stand, while the top of other stands are level with the top of the planter. This makes a huge difference to how much they raise the planter off the floor, so it’s worth paying attention to.

Materials

Planters can be made from ceramic, plastic or metal, while stands are usually made from metal or wood.

Ceramic: Ceramic planters are durable, look good and can have interesting glaze patterns, but they’re usually the most expensive option.

Ceramic planters are durable, look good and can have interesting glaze patterns, but they’re usually the most expensive option. Plastic: Plastic planters are lightweight and easy to mold into any shape but they can look cheap.

Plastic planters are lightweight and easy to mold into any shape but they can look cheap. Metal: Both metal stands and plants are light yet strong, but they must be powder coated or galvanized to protect them from moisture and prevent rust.

Both metal stands and plants are light yet strong, but they must be powder coated or galvanized to protect them from moisture and prevent rust. Wood: Wooden stands have a classic look that won’t go out of style. You can find various finishes from light natural wood to deep walnut or mahogany.

What to look for in a quality planter with stand

Colors and patterns

You can find planters in a wide range of solid colors, but muted hues, such as white, gray and taupe are popular. Ceramic planters can also have painted patterns or reactive glazes that create stunning effects.

Adjustability

Some plant stands are height or width adjustable. Those with adjustable widths can be sized up to fit a larger pot as the plant inside grows.

Solid base

You don’t want drainage holes in a raised planter or water will leak out onto your floor when you irrigate your plants. Instead, you should place your plant inside a nursery pot with drainage, so excess water stays in the solid planter. If a planter has a drainage hole, it should come with a plug.

How much you can expect to spend on a planter with stand

Basic versions cost as little as $20-$30, while the biggest, strangest and most attractive options cost as much as $100-$200.

Planter with stand FAQ

Are plant stands good for plants?

A. They’re not inherently good or bad for plants, so you don’t need to worry that they’ll damage your plant, but they’re not essential. However, they can be good for plants when they elevate them to a height where they get more sunlight or better airflow than they would have done without a stand.

What is a plant stand called?

A. You may also see them called raised planters, plant pots with legs, plant holders or standing planters. However, if you’re looking for a planter with a stand, make sure you don’t buy a stand that doesn’t come with a planter, as they’re often sold separately.

How much weight can a plant stand hold?

A. This depends on the stand in question. However, if you buy a planter together with a stand, you can assume that the stand can comfortably hold the included pot when filled with wet soil or potting mix.

What’s the best planter with stand to buy?

Top planter with stand

Fine Iris Plant Stand with Pot

What you need to know: Thanks to its reversible design, it offers a choice of two heights.

What you’ll love: Its simple clean lines make it look at home with a range of decorative styles. The stand has a dark wood finish and the 10-inch planter is made from white ceramic.

What you should consider: The stand requires assembly and in a few instances, the pieces aren’t cut right so it ends up wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top planter with stand for the money

Kensington London Indoor Plant Stand with Pot

What you need to know: This planter and stand set has a contemporary look with a black geometric stand and white planter.

What you’ll love: The base and planter are both powder-coated for durability and water-resistance. It’s great for small and medium-sized plants, fitting a 6-inch nursery pot inside.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than some buyers expect, so check the measurements before you purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rivet Mid-Century Stoneware Planter with Wood Stand

What you need to know: With its eye catching geometric design, this is an attractive choice for housing your plants.

What you’ll love: The planter is made from stoneware and the stand from wood. It looks good and feels durable. You can choose from small, medium and large sizes, so there’s something to fit most plants.

What you should consider: The planter doesn’t feel as stable on the base as you might hope.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

